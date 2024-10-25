RHOC’s Jennifer Pedranti says Tamra Judge has a ‘sickness’ and needs ‘help’ as feud explodes

The neverending drama between Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra Judge intensified during Thursday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The former friends have been at odds in recent episodes over Tamra continually making accusations about Jennifer’s fiance, Ryan Boyajian.

Last week’s episode concluded with Jennifer confronting Tamra for allegedly running a background check on Ryan, and the latest episode found the two at odds yet again.

Jennifer spent much of the episode telling the other women that Tamra had crossed a line and that there was no way back for them.

However, Tamra wasn’t ready to stop trashing Jennifer and Ryan and continued to cause problems during a cast meet-up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jennifer told Tamra that she should “shut her f*****g mouth,” but Tamra continued to say despicable things, such as questioning whether Ryan would “put a hit” out on her.

Of course, Tamra’s words stunned the rest of the cast. Heather Dubrow tried to convince her friend that she wasn’t helping herself by going after Jennifer in such a manner.

Jennifer is done with Tamra

Jennifer wasn’t ready to let Tamra off the hook and listed everything Tamra had said about Ryan both on and off the show.

Tamra then tried to play the victim and told the cast to “gang up” on her, which compelled Jennifer to ask her to “f*****g leave” the cast trip.

Either way, Jennifer was disinterested in repairing things with Tamra because she felt that her former friend had had too many chances and kept hurting her.

Sometimes, you have to set boundaries with certain people, and that’s exactly what Jennifer is doing regarding Tamra.

At the end of the episode, Tamra tried to talk smack about Ryan again, but Jennifer stopped engaging.

“Truly, I’m telling you, Tamra, as a friend, you have a sickness, and you need help,” Jennifer said in a confessional.

“She does not know how to be a friend. She does not know what an apology means. She does not know what it means to hurt someone. She is a mean girl and a bully, and she thrives in it,” Jennifer concluded.

The RHOC Season 18 finale promises to be insane

The episode ended with a teaser for the season finale, which showed the cast learning about Ryan’s involvement in a case being investigated by the FBI.

Tamra is shown wearing an FBI hat and seemingly ready to claim she’s been vindicated.

We don’t fully know the extent of his involvement, so that may be a big topic at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.