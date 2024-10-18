RHOC viewers side with Jennifer Pedranti amid Tamra Judge feud: ‘Tamra is beyond toxic’

Jennifer Pedranti has had Tamra Judge pressed since they first crossed paths on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17.

Tamra brought a lot of information about Jennifer’s personal life to the show, but the pair somehow managed to find common ground and started Season 18 off well.

Jennifer has proven forgiving and resilient, but Tamra pushed her to the limit this season.

The straw that broke the camel’s back arrived on Thursday’s new episode when Jennifer learned that Tamra had run a background check on her fiance, Ryan Boyajian.

Jennifer had previously been timid when dealing with the conflict, but the gloves were off when she stormed into Tamra’s hotel room and called her out.

It was one of the most satisfying moments of the season because Tamra had been trash-talking most of her castmates, and the argument showed viewers another side of Jennifer.

Of course, fans were left picking sides when the episode aired, and viewers supported Jennifer for clocking in and going up against someone who had said some terrible things.

“Omg I am so proud of Jenn for finally sticking up for herself,” one critic declared. “She packed Tamra right on up.”

Another viewer claimed they “can’t watch anymore of Tamra this season. That woman is ruining the show and herself.”

Fans hit out at Tamra. Pic credit: @fit_mama_ceo/X and @deadwithoutkujo/X

Tamra has always been a polarizing personality on the show, but things have changed big time this season as most viewers struggle to side with her.

Another fan took issue with Tamra swearing on her kids’ lives that she didn’t have a background check done.

“ALWAYS means they’re guilty,” one fan grumbled.

“When you gonna get it, Bravo?” another critic added.

“Tamra is beyond toxic, the fans want her off the show, she’s now saying she’s on the spectrum insulting many who are or families who take care of ones who are, yet you keep her on?” the viewer continued.

Heather Dubrow is also getting called out

Another of the show’s passionate fans said they were looking at Heather Dubrow “side eyed now.”

“She’s one of my faves and I pray to God she isn’t aligning herself with Tamra,” the fan added. “It’s looking that way a little and I don’t like it. Tamra is nasty.”

RHOC fans speak out. Pic credit: @ishcontent/X, @ladyti88/X, and @fitnesstwist/X

The back and forth between Tamra and Jennifer is not over because the midseason trailer shows them having another bust-up at some point this season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.