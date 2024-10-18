Jennifer Pedranti confronts ‘weird’ Tamra Judge for running background check on Ryan Boyajian on RHOC

Jennifer Pedranti has had various bust-ups with Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County over the last two seasons.

Jennifer’s issue with Tamra is that she continually probes aspects of her co-stars’ lives and uses this information to drag them on camera.

Last season, Tamra continually brought up Jennifer’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, and made some despicable allegations about him.

This season, Tamra keeps mentioning the FBI and has had to apologize for her claims publicly.

The drama went into overdrive during Thursday’s episode of the Bravo hit when Shannon Beador shared a text message from two years ago with Jennifer in which Tamra told her she was reaching out to a friend to get a background check on Ryan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While the screenshots were blurred, Jennifer was aggravated enough to storm to Tamra’s room in the iconic Mayfair Hotel to call her out.

“You did a f*****g background check on Ryan?” Jennifer said to a stunned Tamra, who denied the allegation.

“I swear to god on my kids’ life I did not,” Tamra shot back, but Jennifer wasn’t backing down.

“I just saw it with my own eyes, and this is what I don’t understand with you. You want to go on about me, and you want to talk about my fake s**t,” Jennifer yelled as Tamra continued to act like she was unaware of what was happening.

“You did a f*****g background check on Ryan,” Jennifer screamed.

Jennifer and Tamra continue going at it on RHOC

After some more back and forth, Tamra said, “That’s not what happened.”

Tamra then tried to claim that she had “never paid for a background check” in her life and said that what she had done was different from a background check.

“You said he was a mortgage broker, so I asked my friend if he was licensed to mortgage. He said no. That’s it,” Tamra argued.

In a confessional, Tamra admitted that Shannon used the message to rile Jennifer up to take her down.

Has Tamra gone too far?

After one of the longest screaming matches in Real Housewives history, Jennifer left, and Tamra looked like a villain again.

The recurring theme this season is that Tamra will be called out for her actions and won’t offer anything of substance in her apologies.

However, it seems that Jennifer and Shannon are done with her after this episode, meaning she’ll have fewer cast members to film with.

Amid a slew of backlash, it’s unclear if Tamra could reconnect with Jennifer at the reunion, so we’ll have to stay tuned in to see how this pans out for them.

It’s increasingly likely that the cast is upset about Tamra’s meddling, which raises questions about her long-term future with the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.