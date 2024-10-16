Jennifer Pedranti slams ‘hater’ Tamra Judge for treatment of Shannon Beador in RHOC preview

Jennifer Pedranti is one of the best things to happen to The Real Housewives of Orange County in years.

The 47-year-old arrived on the show last season and was open and honest about her life, which earned her high praise from viewers.

Many of the cast members who came before her tried to curate the type of person they were, which didn’t go over well with audiences.

As a result, Jennifer is one of the most authentic Bravolebrities.

She’s also an excellent judge of character and has fought with Tamra Judge on countless occasions across two seasons.

In new footage released from an upcoming episode of RHOC, Jennifer meets up with co-star Gina Kirschenheiter to hear about what happened after Shannon Beador stormed out of the cast dinner the night before.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Shannon arrived in London with a “smoking gun” of a receipt in the form of a text message proving that Alexis Bellino was involved in then-husband Jim Bellino’s lawsuit against her and Tamra.

Jennifer is over Tamra dragging her cast members

Shannon already revealed that she contacted Tamra to confirm that Alexis was involved in the lawsuit, but Tamra claimed that Alexis didn’t have her phone number to send her the same text message at the time.

It’s a complicated web of drama, but there’s a decent chance that Tamra said that because she’s now BFFs with Alexis.

“I can’t believe that Tamra sits across the table, knowing that Shannon is telling the truth, and instead, chooses to attack her for lying,” a bewildered Gina tells Jennifer as they hang out at their hotel in London.

In a confessional, Jennifer said that she knows “Tamra lives for receipts.”

“I am sure Tamra knew this text message existed. This is what makes her thrive,” she added.

“She probably kept it a secret because she is such a hater for Shannon right now.”

Tamra has been coming for Shannon this season as if it were an Olympic sport, and viewers and her co-stars have picked up on it.

There’s no telling how things will pan out during the rest of the London trip, but the sneak peek indicates that Shannon is not ready to forgive and forget.

Jennifer has called out Tamra already this season.

Sometimes, people come at you so much that you must just cut them out of your life.

Jennifer has been at that point with Tamra, so she and Shannon will likely bond over how much their supposed friend has brought into their lives.

Jennifer was friendly with Alexis earlier in the season, but it seems she’s changed her opinion of her after the Housewives’ friend threw her and Katie Ginella out of her home.

It will be interesting to hear what Jennifer and Katie have to say to Alexis at the reunion, which should air on Bravo next month.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.