RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter pokes fun at herself after getting dragged for ‘hideous confessional look’

Gina Kirschenheiter has been dragged for her countless fashion fails since she joined the show in Season 13, but she’s been trying to redeem herself.

After ridding herself of the bad extensions and switching up her wardrobe, Gina worked to turn things around. But now we’re back at square one.

Luckily, The Real Housewives of Orange County has a sense of humor because viewers are talking about “the hideous confessional look” she recently debuted.

Sadly, Gina’s once sleek bob has transformed into something out of a 1930s movie.

Furthermore, pairing the vintage hairstyle with a gold metallic dress and stacks of layered necklaces didn’t help the look.

The mom of three recently responded to the social media comments and admitted that it wasn’t her best.

Gina took to TikTok and poked fun at herself after getting mocked for rocking the unique ensemble.

Gina is getting roasted on social media after she debuted a new confessional outfit for Season 18.

“This white betty boop wig that Gina is wearing in her confessional is horrible!! 🤣🤣🤣 #RHOC,” wrote an X user.

“Im starting to get offended that Gina gets season after season to play in our faces wearing these polly pocket confessional looks. I could’ve sworn she was given a make over already wth happened?” questioned someone else.

Im starting to get offended that Gina gets season after season to play in our faces wearing these polly pocket confessional looks. I could've sworn she was given a make over already wth happened #RHOC pic.twitter.com/UayCS31jK4 — Jonni Tsunami (@jonnitsunami899) August 17, 2024

An RHOC viewer posted a clip from Scary Movie and wrote, “Me every time Gina pops up on my screen with that hideous confessional look! 🫣#RHOC.”

Me every time Gina pops up on my screen with that hideous confessional look! 🫣#RHOC pic.twitter.com/M9wrKJE6W0 — Pop Culture Prince 👑 (@popcultureprnc) August 17, 2024

“Gina’s confessional look has to be one of the all time worst 💀 #RHOC,” someone else proclaimed.

Gina's confessional look has to be one of the all time worst 💀 #RHOC https://t.co/esEg11SWv9 — Bravo HousewifeFan 🏳️‍🌈 (@TwinkHousewife) August 18, 2024

Gina pokes fun at herself after fashion fail

Gina recognized the error of her ways and she took to social media to comment on the fashion fail.

In a TikTok video, the RHOC star shared a photo of the outfit as she reacted to the negative comments.

“I see what you see honestly,” said Gina. “I understand you don’t like this interview look and when I saw the episode, prior to it airing, I said, ‘That doesn’t look great.'”

However, although the look didn’t give what it was supposed to on screen, the 40-year-old told her followers that the ensemble looked great in person.

“But I’m not gonna defend myself because I see what you see,” she continued, “and the bottom line is, you can’t land every plane.”

“So, I can just promise you… I will hopefully do better next time — can’t even really promise that,” Gina added laughingly.

“My apologies for my inconsiderate, non demur, unmindful interview look….. #rhoc #interviewlook #demur #bravo,” she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.