Pump Rules star Scheana Shay defends RHOC alum Gina Krischenheiter following reunion outfit criticism

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay recently came to the defense of another Bravolebrity and revealed a behind-the-scenes secret when it comes to Bravo show reunions.

Season 16 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is quickly coming to an end. And with that, the looks for the RHOC cast reunion special recently hit social media. The ending of any Bravo show comes with a slew of pictures showing off the casts and their various looks, and with those pictures come hefty opinions.

While some reunion looks are instant hits, others are an acquired taste, or they miss the mark altogether. But just like any look, all opinions are subjective. When a critic slammed Gina’s look for the Season 16 RHOC reunion, Scheana stepped up and defended Gina along with sharing some insider knowledge about reunion outfit selections.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay claps back at critic who insults RHOC alum Gina Kirschenheiter’s reunion look

Over on Twitter, a user posted a shot of Gina’s reunion look. Situated between two of her RHOC castmates on the reunion couch, the outfit consisted of a matching gold crop top and jogger set.

Gina completed the look with simple strappy heels and a chic side-part in her hair.

Although her look was put together, that didn’t stop a critic from bashing the look.

“I can’t believe Gina showed up to the reunion wearing a crop top and capri pants,” the user wrote. “No housewife has ever had the audacity to wear a crop top to a reunion. What in the Scheana Shay?! This outfit belongs to #RHOA S01 reunion. Why is Gina still a housewife? 😭 #RHOC.”

I can't believe Gina showed up to the reunion wearing a crop top and capri pants. No housewife has ever had the audacity to wear a crop top to a reunion. What in the Scheana Shay?! This outfit belongs to #RHOA S01 reunion. Why is Gina still a housewife? 😭 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/2I59PegLp9 March 20, 2022

Following the harsh criticism of Gina’s outfit, Scheana responded to the tweet and shared her own opinion on the look.

“I think she looks great!!” Scheana responded.

Scheana continued to reveal that Gina clearly wasn’t the only one who liked her look. As it turns out, Bravo stars have to obtain approval for their reunion looks.

Scheana reveals Bravo stars must receive approval for their looks

Carrying on her defense of Gina’s look, Scheana revealed that Bravo ultimately has to approve the looks that make it on screen.

“…And so did Bravo. Our looks have to get approved,” Scheana continued. “We don’t just show up in whatever we want.”

A surprised follower expressed their shock and slammed the looks of another Housewives franchise in the process.

“You mean to tell me the horrific outfits from the RHOSLC [Real Housewives of Salt Lake City] reunion were seen by bravo beforehand and approved?!” they questioned.

Scheana confirmed that Bravo indeed had the “final say” in which looks the stars wear in the end.

“Yes. We pick 2-3 outfits and tell them our favorites but ultimately they get the final say,” she shared.

Bravo looks often send shockwaves through the various fanbases, but it seems Bravo may have that happen on purpose.

