Gina Kirschenheiter celebrates ‘RHOC eve’ with stunning confessional snaps

We are not the only ones in high anticipation for Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County; cast member Gina Kirschenheiter is ready to kick things off as well.

Gina posted photos on the eve of the season premiere, giving us another glimpse of her trendy confessional look.

That is most likely the first outfit that we’ll see from Gina, and if it is, we’re happy to say that she’s starting the season out strong, at least in the fashion department.

Looking back, Gina certainly has come a long way with her style, and we can’t wait to see all the stunning looks that she’ll bring this season.

We’re eager to find out what else Gina and her costars have in store for us since it’s been a while since we saw them.

The Season 17 cast also includes returning cast member Tamra Judge, former RHOBH star Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, and the newest orange holder Jennifer Pedranti.

Gina Kirschenheiter celebrates ‘RHOC eve’ hours before the new season

In her excitement for the new season, Gina coined the day before the Season 17 premiere as “RHOC eve.” We’re certainly not mad at that because we’ve been waiting with bated breath for the OC ladies to make their return.

Last season left a very bitter taste on our tongues, and Season 15, well, let’s not even talk about that. However, after a pause and a necessary cast shakeup, we’re eager to see what’s coming.

Meanwhile, the countdown has started, and Gina kicked off the celebration with a timely Instagram post.

The mom of three shared a few photos of her green-screen interview, clad in leather leggings, a denim bustier top, and a gold, layered necklace. Gina looked stunning with her sleek blonde bob as she smiled for the photos.

“Happy RHOC eve to all that celebrate 🍊,” she captioned the post.

RHOC fans are excited about Season 17

After Gina posted the photos online, The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers also exclaimed their excitement in the comment section.

“So ready for the premiere 🍊,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Yyeesssssss! Can’t wait! 😘😘 you look 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added someone else.

One RHOC viewer declared, “Soooo excited for the new season ❤️.”

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Another commenter added, “Beautiful! You & @rhoc_emilysimpson will be reason for me to watch the show this year. Two of my favorite besties on @bravotv! 🩵💛.”

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Wednesday, June 7, at 8/7c on Bravo.