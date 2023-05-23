RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter shares BTS snaps from the new season and viewers are excited

Gina Kirschenheiter is getting us hyped up about Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County by sharing some fun behind-the-scenes photos from filming.

We’re about two weeks away from the premiere of the new season, but until then, these images might just hold us over and give us something to look forward to.

Plus, we can scrutinize every photo while trying to guess what was going on in each scene, because well, we have nothing better to do.

Gina posted several snaps which showed that the cast had some amazing times, although we already know that they had to deal with some drama as well.

Furthermore, there’s an interesting new dynamic among the group with some cast members being axed last season — namely Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong.

Plus Tamra Judge has returned and yes, the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson will make some appearances as well. In another interesting twist, former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Taylor Armstrong has officially traded in her diamond for an orange.

We’re going to have so much to unpack this season with the other cast members Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, and newbie Jennifer Pedranti.

RHOC behind-the-scenes photos give us clues about Season 17

Okay, so here are the hints we picked up from the behind-the-scenes images that Gina posted on Instagram. So first we know there’s going to be a costume party because, well we saw the cast clad in costumes.

It was seemingly a carnival/circus theme with Gina dressed as a ring leader and her boyfriend, Travis Mullen dressed as a lion.

Meanwhile, Emily was a popcorn machine, Tamra a carnival snack vendor and Heather well, honestly I’m not sure what Heather’s costume was supposed to be.

Other photos in the mix showed the women having loads of fun at another event, maybe a cast trip, where they enjoyed a backyard water slide.

They also had a namaste moment as we saw snaps of the women during a very zen yoga session, and yes there was alcohol in the mix because there’s only one thing to do after yoga and it’s sip champagne.

The images gave us hope that it’s going to be a great season, although we predicted as much after seeing the Season 17 trailer.

RHOC viewers are excited about the upcoming season

Several people wrote that they were “so excited” for the new season after Gina posted the images and teased what’s to come.

Another commenter wrote, “?❤️Can’t wait little sis!! Can’t wait! You look amazing! Love the costume! Rockin’ it girl!! ? ?.”

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

“Looks like a fabulous season – can’t wait! ?♥️,” said someone else.

The Real Housewives of Orange Country returns Wednesday, June 7, at 8/7c on Bravo.