RHOC’s Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter say no one wants Alexis Bellino back next season

The Real Housewives of Orange County ended its 18th season a few weeks ago but that doesn’t mean we’re done talking about the show.

Mostly, viewers are wondering what will happen next season and, more specifically, who will return.

One thing’s for sure, RHOC fans do not want Alexis Bellino back!

Here’s some more bad news for the blond beauty: her castmates are on the same page, or at least two are.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson were recently asked about their castmate and they didn’t have anything nice to say.

The close-knit duo boldly declared that they have no desire to see Alexis back next season, and Emily proclaimed that she was speaking on behalf of America.

Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter say ‘no’ to Alexis Bellino’s RHOC return

If Emily and Gina had their way we would never see Alexis again and that would make RHOC fans very happy.

Viewers begged her to leave the show while Season 18 was still airing and they’ve continued to urge the network to let her go.

Gina and Emily had their issues with Alexis. Nothing has improved between them since the heated reunion was filmed.

During a recent interview, the duo was asked if they wanted the 47-year-old back for another season, and Emily instantly said, “No.”

“I don’t really think anyone does,” added Gina.

Emily agreed with that sentiment and chimed in laughingly, “I feel like I’m speaking in a global sense. I’m just a spokesperson for America.”

Will the duo leave the show if Alexis returns?

Tamra Judge has already made her predictions about Season 19, recently telling Access Hollywood that she thinks the entire cast will return.

However, if Alexis stays, does that mean Gina and Emily will bid goodbye to the show?

The pair, who snagged an invite to Kathy Hilton’s swanky holiday party, told Us Weekly on the red carpet that they would be fine with whatever the producers decide.

“No, I’ve never been one of those like, ‘If this person comes back, I wouldn’t,'” shared Emily, adding that it’s par for the course given their job.

“You have to navigate difficult relationships and so, I mean, we would navigate it,” continued the attorney, adding, “I’d probably use the F word a lot.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.