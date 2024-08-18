RHOC fans beg Alexis Bellino to leave: ‘You are destroying it’

Alexis Bellino’s highly-anticipated return to The Real Housewives of Orange County has been dominating the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Instead of giving fans updates on her life, she’s trying to take Shannon Beador down by revealing details about her love rival’s personal life that she learned from John Janssen.

It’s been exhausting and worlds away from the breezy prior season.

RHOC Season 17 was a solid return to form for the show, but Season 18 has been inconsistent.

If Alexis could find a way to talk less about Shannon, there’s a good chance she’d find some viewers who would want her on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Bravo shared a sneak peek of an episode involving the cast members in Big Bear, but fans were quick to point the finger at Alexis in the comments section.

“Get rid of Alexis. She’s too thirsty,” said one viewer who clearly dislikes the drama involving Alexis and Shannon.

RHOC fans want Alexis fired. Pic credit: @Bravo/Instagram

There’s no telling how Shannon would have reacted had Alexis rejoined the show and not come after her.

There’s a slight possibility they would have been able to find some common ground before starting to take petty shots at each other.

Shannon bided her time with Alexis

Admittedly, Shannon didn’t get activated with Alexis until she had to.

Alexis is still on the show. Pic credit: @Bravo/Instagram

“For the love of God, no more Alexis,” another fan chimed in.

In the past, Real Housewives producers have been known to keep the cast members who generate the most controversy.

As a result, the chatter about Alexis could be helping her case to stick around.

Then again, Tamra Judge admitted that the backlash from viewers impacted Alexis.

Alexis Bellino is feeling the heat. Pic credit: @Bravo/Instagram

“Is it me, or is Alexis very over the top this season?” another fan wondered.

“Her energy, body movement, hand gestures – it’s just so much.”

A final fan pleaded with Alexis to “please leave the show.”

RHOC fans would like Alexis to leave. Pic credit: @Bravo/Instagram

“You are destroying it.”

Could Alexis return for RHOC Season 19?

There’s no telling what the future might hold for RHOC.

The season didn’t get off the ground with the strongest ratings, but the numbers have been climbing in recent weeks due to all the drama.

It’s possible that Alexis’s increased presence is making viewers tune out because she seems to have something new to throw at Shannon each episode.

We aren’t even halfway through RHOC Season 18 yet, so we’re barely getting started.

We should expect much more drama as we approach the halfway point.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.