Tamra Judge is ‘not nervous’ about upcoming season and thinks the entire RHOC cast will return

Tamra Judge is already thinking about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County as the current one comes to a close.

The last of the three-part reunion is set to air on Thursday night, and then we’ll officially bid goodbye to Season 18.

It’s been a tumultuous year, to say the least, with Tamra bearing the brunt of viewers’ backlash, much to her surprise.

Fans of the franchise felt she abandoned her former friend, Shannon Beador, despite her claims otherwise.

During a recent interview, Tamra teased that things ended well between her and Shannon, although the 60-year-old affirmed in Part 2 that she had no interest in being friends.

We’ll have to wait and see how that plays out, but in the meantime, Tamra is already thinking about what will happen next.

The controversial RHOC star noted that she isn’t nervous about Season 19, adding that while contracts have not yet been sent out, she thinks everyone will return.

Tamra Judge is ‘not nervous’ about returning to RHOC next season

Tamra made it a date night with her husband, Eddie Judge, while at the American Reality Television Awards, and she stopped to chat with Access Hollywood as they walked the carpet.

RHOC was a major topic of conversation, and the blonde beauty confessed that Season 18 didn’t go as she envisioned.

She thought it would be easy until it started airing, and the backlash began.

The mom of three hinted that editing was to blame, noting, “It was very upsetting to me because it was very one-sided… I don’t want to blame editing, but it was very, very one-sided.”

Despite the rough season, Tamra is looking forward to the next one.

“I am not nervous at all,” she exclaimed. “Obviously, our contracts are year to year, so we never know who’s coming back, but if I had to guess, I would say everybody’s back.”

Tamra gives an update on friendship with Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador

During her chat with the media outlet, Tamra hinted she made amends with Shannon after a tumultuous season.

The first two parts of the reunion have already aired, and we saw some heated moments between the former friends.

However, things seemingly took a turn for the better in Part 3, as Tamra teased in her interview when asked where things stand with Shannon.

“I don’t want to give anything away,” said Tamra. “The reunion was actually really good. It’s about conflict and resolution, and there was definitely a lot of resolution that happened.”

Meanwhile, don’t expect a resolution between Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson anytime soon.

“No, that b***h is dead to me,” she exclaimed.

Check out Tamra’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 3 airs Thursday, November 21, at 9/8c on Bravo.