RHOC’s Alexis Bellino told to have ‘several seats’ as John Janssen is dubbed ‘Slade Smiley Jr’

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 has been all about Shannon Beador and Alexis “Jesus Jugs” Bellino, but the common denominator is John Janssen.

He was dating Shannon for several years, with makeups and breakups par for the course. However, after Season 17 wrapped, he ended things with the RHOC star.

Following the RHOC Season 17 reunion wrapping, Shannon was arrested for DUI, and John was by her side in the days after. She revealed the two were seeing each other again, though he denied that.

Alexis has been screaming her love for John from the rooftops, and she seems determined to rub it in Shannon’s face. The two went head-to-head at Heather Dubrow’s party, and it all came down to John.

While they have only been together less than a year after meeting at The Quiet Woman, Alexis and John continue to show their relationship and discuss their love on social media.

The couple has decided to talk about their situation together, and Carlos King chatted with the RHOC star and her “Johnny J.”

Alexis Bellino slammed as John Janssen is dubbed ‘Slade Smiley Jr’

In the interview with Carlos King, Alexis Bellino and John Janssen discussed the talk surrounding their relationship and intentions.

John mentioned that he hasn’t talked to anyone on the cast, naming Emily Simpson in particular.

However, he has been at functions with The Real Housewives of Orange County women. And while John continued to prove why he wasn’t the guy everyone thought he was, the listeners in the comment section disagreed.

One commenter told Alexis to have “several seats” while calling John “THIRSTY BOYFRIEND.”

Another said, “Alexis is embarrassing herself… I believe everything Shannon said when she was drunk and sober so BYE.”

A fan compared John to former The Real Housewives of Orange County boyfriend, Slade Smiley, calling him “Slade Smiley JR.” Viewers will remember him from Season 1 as he was involved with Jo De La Rosa and later moved on with Gretchen Rossi.

RHOC fans weigh in. Pic credit: @thecarlosking_/Instagram

Alexis Bellino wants Shannon Beador to leave John Janssen alone

With only a few episodes of Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County having aired, the drama on-screen has matched the vibes off-screen.

Alexis Bellino wants to live with John Janssen without Shannon Beador interfering. However, the saying about the lady who “doth protest too much” rings true here.

Shannon appears to have moved on from the part of her life with John, and Alexis keeps circling it back, including when she shared a post to the tune of Patsy Cline’s Crazy.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.