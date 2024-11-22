RHOC’s Alexis Bellino ‘grateful’ to move on with John Janssen following Shannon Beador legal drama

Alexis Bellino’s return to The Real Housewives of Orange County after a decade away has been disastrous.

Now that Season 18 is over, it sounds like the embattled cast member is looking to the future, and it may not include RHOC.

According to Page Six, Alexis is “relieved” that her fiance, John Janssen, settled his lawsuit with Shannon Beador.

“Alexis is relieved to put this entire ordeal behind them,” a source told the outlet. “She never wanted this situation with Shannon and John to come between them and she’s glad they can just close this chapter and put it in the past.”

Alexis only ever “wanted to move forward,” primarily because she’s focused on her future with John, which will seemingly include a wedding.

The source claimed that the 47-year-old is “grateful” that she can move on from this experience.

Alexis squandered her RHOC return

While there’s typically a lot of buzz when a former cast member returns to a show, Alexis struggled to find an in with viewers because of her devotion to John.

Instead of forming connections with her co-stars, she spent much of the season putting Shannon on blast.

Ahead of the reunion, Alexis vowed she would be vindicated because the truth would come out.

However, her time at the reunion was marred by Emily Simpson firing insults at her and not allowing her to get one over on Shannon.

Alexis was so mad about the reunion she took to Instagram after the third and final part aired to claim that she had all the evidence, but it wasn’t used.

Alexis admitted that she’s been struggling with how the show has portrayed her and claimed that she “truly lay awake at night wondering why it was portrayed this way.”

Ultimately, she believes that RHOC Season 18 was “made a hit show at my and John’s expense.”

Alexis hints she’ll share the truth

While Alexis didn’t leave the reunion vindicated, she wants to use her platform to “share the truth.”

“I signed onto reality…. and now I will bring the reality to light,” she continued.

It’s unclear what Alexis could theoretically show off-screen to change public opinion.

She was vocal during the reunion about having John’s finances examined forensically to refute Shannon’s claim that she paid for everything during the initial years of their relationship.

Alexis should probably move on and live her life with John because viewers are ready for this season, including all its drama, to be over.

It’s been a lot, and we don’t envision Alexis securing a contract for next season.

What are your thoughts on Alexis continuing to keep this drama going now that the season is over?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.