RHOC filming resumes to capture post-reunion revelation about the night of Shannon Beador’s DUI arrest

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 is over, but it went out with one of the biggest surprises in Real Housewives history.

At the end of the three-part reunion, we picked back up with the ladies as they met up to discuss something that happened while filming the season that was only brought up after production concluded.

This isn’t the first time RHOC Season 18 filming was extended, but it is the last.

Earlier this year, the cameras returned to capture the aftermath of Ryan Boyajian being named in an FBI investigation.

That was a non-event that only peddled this false narrative that Ryan was bad. In the aftermath, there were questions about why producers thought filming that was a good idea.

However, the latest wave of footage featured a wealth of juicy information that dramatically changes what we know about John Janssen.

Heather and Tamra may not be Shannon’s true friends

After the taping of the reunion, Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge revealed that John heard Shannon crashing her car before her DUI arrest.

The two women revealed to the group that he had said he wanted to investigate the crash but that his daughter told him to stay behind because this would not look good for him.

Of course, this could add some weight to the claims about the Ring camera footage that allegedly featured Shannon almost running over John’s daughter.

Shannon was visibly stunned to hear this version of events because she believed it could have been brought up at the reunion.

Ultimately, she revealed John claimed she hit him the night of her arrest and admitted that she doesn’t recall a single thing from that night.

As she broke down into tears, her entire friend group, including Heather and Tamra, supported her because they felt that the only thing that mattered was the person she is today.

Tamra even had a tearful moment with Shannon 36 hours after they mended fences at the reunion.

RHOC Season 19 should be a change of pace

While their feud seems to be over for now, there’s no telling what RHOC Season 19 will bring because the final part of the reunion helped the women become more unified.

The season has been dominated by Shannon’s legal drama with John Janssen and her arguments with his fiance, Alexis Bellino, so it seems the episode-ending revelation was about ending that storyline.

Perhaps producers are interested in taking the show in a different direction next season because carrying over any John-Alexis drama into another season could sour fans on the show.

What are your thoughts on the John reveal? Do you think Heather and Tamra should have brought it up earlier?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is on hiatus. You can stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.