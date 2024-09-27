RHOC viewers call for ‘exhausting’ Tamra Judge to be fired again

Tamra Judge first debuted on The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2008 and was a polarizing figure until she was put on pause following the conclusion of RHOC Season 14 in 2019.

The series was undergoing some restructuring as producers attempted to revitalize the long-running reality hit following a string of less-than-stellar seasons.

Tamra was known for yelling at her cast members and making wild accusations, so it was surprising that she was brought back for RHOC Season 17.

For the most part, it was a decent return season, and Tamra managed to get in the middle of the drama to illustrate to producers they made the right choice in bringing her back.

RHOC Season 18 has Tamra immersed in the drama all over again, but she doesn’t have a single exciting storyline, so she’s made it her mission to offer commentary and stir the pot with her fellow cast members.

We’ve watched as she’s made things right with Alexis Bellino, and the pair have terrorized Shannon Beador throughout the first half of the season.

On Thursday’s new episode, she went one step further by allowing producers to hear a call Shannon unknowingly made to her after John Janssen filed a lawsuit against her.

Tamra is inserting herself into drama

As if that wasn’t enough, she got into it with Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, and brought up things he said on a podcast over a year ago, claiming that the FBI had raided him.

The drama didn’t go in Tamra’s favor, and she walked out of a cast event.

Viewers weighed in with comments about how Tamra should be let go from the show for good.

“I can’t watch Tamra any longer,” one viewer complained. “It’s just not enjoyable and it’s past time for her to be retired permanently.”

Tamra is being called out. Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

The tide has turned on Tamra in recent seasons, and at this point, it’s impossible to tell whether executives will agree.

Tamra dominates the conversation about the show, so theoretically, producers would want to keep her around.

“Tamara needs to go! I’m sick of her and her mouth,” another RHOC fan complained. “She is working hard to keep her job. She is always stirring up something or talking about someone.”

Fans are over Tamra’s wicked ways. Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

Tamra’s time on the show could be over

It’s true that Tamra continually talks about her co-stars and what’s going on in their lives.

“Tamra is absolutely ridiculous! Ryan is right,” wrote another critic. “Who talks like that at an adult dinner?”

Game over for Tamra? Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

“Omg this woman is exhausting,” a final viewer chimed in.

Tamra is exhausting. Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

Could the entire cast turn on Tamra with the reunion on the horizon?

It’s possible.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream full episodes on Peacock.