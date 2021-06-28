RHOC: Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t understand why Shannon Beador wasn’t fired from the show

Vicki Gunvalson shades Shannon Beador after RHOC cast shakeup. Pic credit: Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson will always be the OG of the OC, even if she is no longer connected to the show she began.

After 14 seasons on the show, she walked away. It had been a tough few years for The Real Housewives of Orange County star, and after taking on a friend role in Season 14, she didn’t return for Season 15.

Last season was tough for the RHOC ratings. Without Vicki and Tamra Judge around, the focus was on Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke. After their storylines made headlines, viewers called for a total cast overhaul, and that’s exactly what Bravo gave them.

Vicki Gunvalson surprised by Shannon Beador sticking around

The Real Housewives of Orange County shakeup was big. Only Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson will return for Season 16.

That is what gave Vicki Gunvalson pause. She spent several seasons on the show with Shannon, and she is surprised that she has made it this far.

While talking to Access Hollywood, Vicki said, “I’ve got Shannon coming in up my a**. I don’t know how she stays on so long. She’s tough to work with.”

Shannon isn’t close to touching Vicki’s 14 seasons on the show, but if she continues to bring the drama and keep herself in a good position, she is definitely clocking in time as one of the longest-lasting housewives.

Season 16 of RHOC

Bravo has decided to turn things upside down ahead of Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. With Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas getting the boot, there is some casting to do.

Heather Dubrow will be returning to the show. She left ahead of Season 12, and with Kelly gone, things should be just fine for Fancy Pants. Aside from her, though, there is no word about who else will be joining the three ladies they kept.

Shannon Beador will be the longest-running housewife on the show now, and if she continues down the road, she could rival Vicki Gunvalson’s tenure. Of course, that would mean Bravo would have to continue to renew RHOC for several more years.

For now, Vicki continues to talk about being the OG of the OC and about how she started the franchise, which led to the other cities being picked up. It is disappointing to know that the Tres Amigas are no longer friends and that the only one left on The Real Housewives of Orange County is Shannon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.