RHOC preview shows cast arriving in London without Alexis Bellino

Alexis Bellino tried her best to snag an invite to the Season 18 cast trip, but her feeble attempt at making peace with Shannon Beador was in vain.

In a preview for Episode 14, the women arrive in London with everyone in attendance except for the returning Real Housewives of Orange County star.

Shannon will no doubt enjoy the Alexis-free getaway leaving all the drama and stress behind in the OC.

Before she announced the trip to the group, the 60-year-old discovered that Alexis’ fiance John Janssen had filed a lawsuit to recoup the $75,000 loan he claimed was owed.

That was the final nail in the coffin for any possibility of a truce between Shannon and Alexis, but that didn’t stop the 47-year-old from trying.

She sent an olive branch and flowers for Shannon’s birthday, but the RHOC star saw right through her motives.

She promptly sent a message to Alexis and bluntly affirmed she was not invited on the trip.

The RHOC cast arrives in London without Alexis Bellino in the Episode 14 sneak peek

A sneak peek of the upcoming episode shows the cast at their hotel in London getting ready for a rainy day out.

However, things quickly get awkward when the women try to find a hookup for single Shannon.

“Shannon needs to get laid,” Tamra blurts out after asking the hotel concierge if he’s single.

When he says no, Tamra asks, “Can you hire somebody?”

Shannon isn’t amused by the conversation, noting that Tamra has embarrassed the concierge with her comments.

“He’s bright red now because you’re so obnoxious,” says Shannon as they take off for their adventure dubbed, “Hashtag–laid in London.”

Meanwhile, the shade doesn’t end there as Emily Simpson’s confessional pops up.

“Knowing Shannon Beador if she got laid in London it would be a guy who’s married, whose then-wife comes after Shannon and sues her, but we’ll worry about those lawyer fees later,” says Emily laughingly.

RHOC viewers slam Tamra’s behavior on the cast trip

After the clip was posted online, it didn’t take long for RHOC viewers to chime in, blasting Tamra for her behavior.

“Tamra is just so effin loud like shut up! This is why they don’t like Americans in other countries 😂,” wrote a commenter.

“Tamra’s she needs to get laid….. foul mouth classless UHGHHV,” added someone else about her claim that Shannon needs to get laid.

Someone wrote, “Why does Tammy screech everything? It’s exhausting.”

Another added, “T🐀 is v*le & embarrassing 🤮🤮🤮🤮.”

“God, Tamra’s miserable,” exclaimed someone else.

RHOC fans weigh in. Pic credit: @therealhousewiveszone/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.