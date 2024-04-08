Leaked audio from RHOC cast trip to London features fight between Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador have taken their feud to new heights as the drama follows them on their cast trip to London.

We’ve seen several photos of The Real Housewives of Orange County stars filming Season 18 out of the country.

However, audio recently leaked of an alleged fight between Shannon and Tamra as their Tres Amigas drama continues.

We already knew that the fallout between the once close trio would play out onscreen after Tamra distanced herself from Shannon and Vicki Gunvalson, also choosing to ditch their comedy show.

Shannon and Vicki have accused Tamra of being a bad friend and she has since clapped back at the pair.

The friendship fallout occurred before filming began on Season 18 and while Vicki is no longer a cast member on the show, full-time Housewives Shannon and Tamra knew they would have to film together.

Filming is now in full swing and based on the audio we just heard it doesn’t look promising for a reconciliation between Shannon and Tamra.

Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge take their Tres Amigas drama to London

Things are getting heated between Tamra and Shannon, after what appears to be a drunken night in London while filming Season 18.

Instagram page @bravoandcocktails shared audio allegedly from a fight between the former friends.

From what we could make out in the noisy audio, Shannon was doing most of the talking.

“This is what you do Tamra, you get super drunk, you say a bunch of stuff and then you go ‘I’m sorry.’ It’s a pattern.” said Shannon. “You hurt people when you do that.”

It then sounded as if Tamra retorted, “It hurts me!”

RHOC viewers are already Team Shannon after hearing the leaked audio

After the audio was leaked on Instagram, people took to the comment section to take sides and without even knowing the context, RHOC fans are Team Shannon.

“Sorry Team Shannon! Did you see how Tammy Sue was last season. Now she is kissing HD butt! Don’t trust her,” said one viewer.

“I knew Tamrat lwas responsible for their break up. She’s an awful human,” said someone else.

One commenter wrote, “Without knowing anything about this other than hearing the tone of Tamra’s screeching in this clip…I am 100% on Shannon’s side.”

Pic credit: @bravoandcocktails_/Instagram

“I am not going to enjoy another season of Shannon bullied and spiraling out of control. Y’all too old for this 👎,” wrote someone else.

Do you think Shannon and Tamra will mend their friendship in Season 18?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.