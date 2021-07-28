RHOC: Kelly Dodd gets bashed for going after Lala Kent’s appearance in nasty post

Kelly Dodd slammed Lala Kent’s looks. Pic credit: Bravo

Kelly Dodd is under fire once again for her comments about another Bravolebrity.

There has been some back and forth between her and Lala Kent, but things crossed the line when the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star put up a poll comparing the Vanderpump Rules star to Smeagol from Lord of the Rings.

She put a poll on her stories with Lala and Smeagol side by side and said, “Does anyone see the resemblance?”

Bravo viewers call out Kelly Dodd

Naturally, the post on Kelly Dodd’s Instagram stories didn’t stay up long, but several followers got screenshots since she put it out there.

Taste of Reality on Instagram caught the poll and posted it to their Instagram account.

This caused followers to weigh in on what Kelly Dodd said about Lala Kent, and spoiler alert, most weren’t happy with the comparison.

One follower wrote, “I never understand the need to go after someone’s look even if you feel a certain way about them and it’s always another woman. #dobetter 😒”

Pic credit: @nathalia_hfitness/Instagram

Another said, “I feel the same! I unfollowed her as soon as I saw that. I don’t know why I didn’t sooner honestly. She brings nothing but toxic and ridiculous energy. Who needs her nonsense in their feed. She needs to do some serious self reflection.”

Pic credit: @jeanettematlage/Instagram

Kelly Dodd gets fired from RHOC, Lala Kent still a part of Vanderpump Rules

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that Kelly Dodd was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County. It wasn’t shocking as the last season was tough for the reality star as she put her foot in her mouth multiple times. Her comments about the coronavirus pandemic caused outrage, and she also made some other comments that didn’t sit well with viewers.

Lala Kent is one of the Vanderpump Rules stars who wasn’t fired or walked away ahead of the new season. In fact, she just currently wrapped filming Season 9. Kent is one of the moms who welcomed a baby this year amid the baby boom.

The reasoning behind Kelly’s low-blow attack on Lala isn’t clear. The two have had words, but the appearance route was over the top, even for Kelly. Followers noticed it too, and they called her out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County and Vanderpump Rules are currently on hiatus.