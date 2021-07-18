Vanderpump Rules: Cast has officially wrapped filming for Season 9

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 has officially wrapped. Pic credit: Bravo

That’s a wrap! Filming for Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has finally come to a close. After a much longer than anticipated hiatus thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the cast began filming for the upcoming season back in May, and fans are itching to have the season finally come together.

After the closures of Los Angeles restaurants due to COVID-19, the future of the show was up in the air, leaving fans feeling uneasy knowing there was a possibility the show may not return anytime soon.

Thankfully, that wasn’t the case and once the cast and crew reunited to start filming, the rest began to fall into place. And fans have been able to watch it unfold over social media thanks to the cast, who shared behind-the-scenes looks at what to expect from the upcoming season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

From births to engagements and more, the Vanderpump Rules crew has been busy building their lives, and hopefully, many of the special moments will make it into the new season.

Vanderpump baby boom will shake up Season 9

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently took to her Instagram Stories where she shared that filming for Season 9 had officially come to a close.

“That’s a wrap on season 9 [heart emoji],” Lala captioned her stories.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Although the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into everyone’s lives, there was plenty worth celebrating moving into the new season.

The first Vanderpump baby boom was in full swing earlier in the year. Returning VPR stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay were among four cast members to welcome their first children with their respective partners.

Lala and her fiance, Randall Emmett, welcomed daughter, Ocean, in March. And Scheana welcomed daughter, Summer Moon, with her boyfriend, Brock Davies in late April.

Although neither will be returning for Season 9, it’s important to include the other mothers of the baby boom, Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright.

Stassi was the first mama of the year. She gave birth to her daughter, Hartford, whom she shares with her husband Beau Clark in January. Brittany and her husband Jax Taylor welcomed the only boy of the baby boom when she gave birth to baby Cruz in April.

Season 9 is set to include celebrations of love

The upcoming season will see some massive growth for the cast as well. In particular, James Kennedy and his proposal to co-star Raquel Leviss is likely to be featured.

The cast was recently in Santa Barbara, where they filmed footage from James and Raquel’s engagement party at one of the most romantic locations.

Fans will also share in the celebration of birthdays, including Tom Sandoval’s birthday at a western saloon and Ariana Madix’s birthday celebrated at a club.

For all the celebrations coming forth for Season 9, fans know that this will be only a small portion of what we see. On the flip side, hopefully, the season will include all of the drama of seasons prior.

Lala Kent’s fiance, Randall Emmett, also took to Instagram to congratulate the cast on wrapping Season 9.

“Congrats! That’s a wrap season 9,” he wrote.

Season 9 will also be a big adjustment for both the cast and the show’s fans as there are several familiar faces that won’t be returning.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor won’t be back for the upcoming season. Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, have also been let go from the show.

In addition, Kristen Doute, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will also be absent.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.