Vanderpump Rules: Cast heads to Santa Barbara as Season 9 filming nears conclusion

The Vanderpump Rules cast partied in Santa Barbara while filming for the upcoming Season 9. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is set to wrap in the next few weeks, and that means production has ramped up on ensuring the season closes on a high note.

The cast recently headed to Santa Barbara to party, and party they did. Season 9 is going to see a massive shake-up for the franchise, but the returning stars have clearly made the most of these changes.

Thankfully, the cast partying (and drama) that fans have come to love will be front and center in the upcoming season. But before the season wraps, the Vanderpump Rules cast shared some of the fun with their fans and followers on social media.

Vanderpump Rules cast hits up winery while filming in Santa Barbara

Taking to Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules cast shared intimate behind-the-scenes footage with their followers on Instagram, and from the looks of it, they’ve had a blast. From partying on the water to dancing on the party bus, the cast brought their A games, and outfits, on the trip.

Over on Ariana Madix’s Instagram, she shared a snap of the group, featuring most of the returning cast members including Lala Kent, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Charli Burnett, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Brock Davies. Notably absent from the group shot were James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss.

Looking as hot as ever, Ariana captioned the photo with a quote from the movie Sideways, “if anyone orders merlot, [I’m] leaving. [I] am not drinking any f*****g merlot!”

Newly engaged James and Raquel put their love front and center during the trip

And that post wasn’t the only proof of the cast having a good time. Over on Raquel’s Instagram Stories, she shared a series of snippets from the trip as well.

While walking to the party bus, Raquel bids good morning to Tom Sandoval before meeting up with her fiance James, who excitedly tells her, “Come check out the party bus! It’s got a strip pole!”

James and Raquel were a bundle of love during the trip. Scheana Shay’s main squeeze, Brock, captured and shared a sweet moment between James and Raquel while the group was filming during a meal.

And Raquel also shared a picture of herself and James while the group hit the water and partied on a boat.

“Santa [Barbara] boat day with my love,” she captioned the post.

New mom Scheana shared some of the group’s boating experiences in her Instagram Stories.

“I’m on a boat,” Scheana wrote in her caption while she smiled.

While fans will have to wait patiently for the new season to conclude filming and go through the editing process, at least there will be plenty to watch as the cast continues to share updates ahead of the Season 9 premiere.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.