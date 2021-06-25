Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix celebrates birthday with co-stars while filming Season 9

The Vanderpump Rules cameras were rolling as Ariana Madix celebrated her birthday with co-stars. Pic credit: Bravo

Filming for Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is in full swing, and the cast is finally reunited. The cast and crew began filming the new season in May after several delays and obstacles thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of Los Angeles restaurants.

Thankfully, the reopening of restaurants meant the beginning of a new season of the hit Bravo show. And the cameras were rolling when the current cast got together to celebrate VPR star Ariana Madix’s birthday recently.

The cast celebrated Ariana’s 36th birthday at the Hollywood Boulevard bar Tramp Stamp Granny’s. The celebrations included drinks, cake, dancing, and even some Disney karaoke.

Ariana celebrates her birthday with Vanderpump Rules co-stars

With Season 9 currently being filmed, it’s only natural that they’d capture some of the fun when it comes to cast member birthdays.

Ariana and her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, were surrounded by the love of their friends and co-stars at Tramp Stamp Granny’s bar, owned by former Glee star Darren Criss and his wife, Mia Swier.

@pumprulesbravo on Instagram compiled videos shared by the VPR cast and friends from the event.

Ariana’s co-star, Scheana Shay, wore a low-cut black dress to the event and shared a shout-out to Ariana on her Instagram stories while at the party.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz shared a picture of her and the birthday girl and wrote a simple happy birthday message for Ariana.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Other clips from the evening saw Ariana standing at the piano singing Part of Your World from Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

A friend captioned the post, “Ariel could never.”

Pic credit: @imoliviarae/Instagram

Another video uploaded to Instagram showed Ariana and Tom sharing a moment while filming with the Bravo production crew. And although there’s no audio to indicate what the couple was talking about, it clearly was a loving moment as Ariana embraced Tom and kissed him on the cheek.

Pic credit: @bradxbrad/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules films Ariana’s birthday while Stassi Schroeder celebrates in Vegas

Ariana isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star celebrating a birthday. She actually shares a birthday with former VPR cast member Stassi Schroeder.

Unfortunately, Stassi wasn’t included in Ariana’s festivities. But that didn’t stop Stassi from celebrating all together.

In fact, Stassi and her husband Beau Clark were joined by Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on a group trip to Las Vegas to celebrate. The couples weren’t alone either, Brittany and Jax brought their two-month-old son, Cruz, and Stassi and Beau brought their daughter, Hartford, along for the ride as well.

Although they’re celebrating separately, hopefully, both birthday girls had a blast surrounded by their loved ones.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.