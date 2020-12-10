Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix reveal that they had no idea that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were going to quit the show.

They appeared on E!’s Daily Pop where they confessed that they found out Brittany and Jax were leaving the show when the rest of the world did and that they were “completely shocked” by the news.

“We were actually about to go live on Instagram to talk about Gardenuity and our collab and we saw it about 30 seconds before,” Ariana explained. “And we still don’t know a whole lot more than just that Instagram caption from what they posted.”

They then confirmed neither production nor Jax and Brittany themselves informed them about Jax and Brittany’s departure.

Even though Jax and Brittany won’t be there, Tom and Ariana confirmed that they have every intent to film for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

Brittany and Jax announce their departure from Vanderpump Rules

Jax Taylor officially declared that he and his wife have left Vanderpump Rules on December 4.

Jax posted a compilation of pictures of him and Brittany on the show along with his announcement.

He started off with an honorable tribute to his time on the show.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Jax wrote in the caption.

He then broke the big news.

“Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” he wrote. “We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

How other Bravolebrities felt about Jax and Brittany’s exit

Members of Pump Rules and the Bravo community have had mixed reactions to Jax and Brittany leaving the show.

Vanderpump Rules newbie Charli Burnett used the opportunity to clap back at Jax. On the previous season’s reunion, Jax had snapped at Charli during a fight and told her to “know her role.”

In response to Jax leaving Pump Rules, Charli tweeted, “I guess I do know my role, and it’s employed. [winking face]”

Bravo head Andy Cohen, however, used the opportunity to give Jax major props for his reality TV career.

“Jax and Brittany…I just have to say, I have to give it up to them. Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show,” he said on his Radio Any talk show.

“Like that’s, that’s an incredibly… He will go down as one of the biggest reality stars in their moment,” he continued.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.