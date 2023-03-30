RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter has epic clap back for online trolls

Gina Kirschenheiter is not letting the trolls get away with being nasty to her on social media; instead, she’s doling out some epic clap backs for the haters.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star didn’t respond to just one rude commenter on her page, she made the time to put another troll in their place as well.

Gina decided to call out one social media user who commented on her appearance, telling her, “Please stop bringing your nose contour to your eye brow. Looks like a lions nose.”

The Bravo personality had a bit of fun with her response, donning a furry hat with huge ears in the video.

Gina addressed the commenter by name, saying, “Hey Jeanne, thanks for the comment. I actually don’t contour my nose, so you just think my nose is ugly, but, um, no worries.”

“I’m not, like, saying you look like a dog, but you’re giving quite a bit dogs,” she also added, throwing shade at the TikTok user’s hairy profile photo and adding, “You might wanna handle your business before commenting on my face.”

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter has fun with ‘troll talk’

Gina tagged the user in the video and added the hashtags “#trolltalkchronicles #trolltalk #trollhunters.”

Some people didn’t get the humor in her clap back, but most of her followers did, and they responded to the hilarious response.

One confused commenter chided the RHOC star and said, “so you’re saying someone looks like a dog cuz she said u contour your nose?” which forced Gina to explain her comment.

“It’s a joke Jennifer since it’s a dog in the profile picture. I thought that was very obvious.”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t help but laugh at Gina’s response to the post.

“Omggggg 😂 I had to go to their profile cuz I was curious. I died laughing! 😂 Love you 🥰,” wrote one commenter.

“This is an amazing, perfect, response video,” said someone else.

One TikTok user wrote, “Hahahahahahahahahahahha I can’t stop laughing.”

Another user said, “LMAO! I think this is the perfect way to handle comments like that. The nerve of some people 💗.”

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter claps back at a shady comment

The RHOC star has been getting a lot of hate online since her debut on the Bravo franchise, so this is nothing new. However, Gina has no problem clapping back, and she had to put another TikTok commenter in check.

Gina kept this response short and sweet after someone called her out for giving someone the finger, writing, “What a class act. Hopefully, you will not be back on the Housewives.”

“Lauren just wanted to let everyone know that I’m not a class act, so there you have it. You can take the day off now, Lauren,” responded Gina.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.