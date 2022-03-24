RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter claps back at Kelly Dodd calling her a ‘charity case’

Gina Kirschenheiter claps back at Kelly Dodd. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Kelly Dodd may have gotten fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County but that hasn’t stopped her from bashing her former castmates at every turn.

She recently set her sites on current cast member Gina Kirschenheiter and referred to her as a charity case, but Gina has since responded to Kelly’s remarks.

Since the season started airing, Kelly has been throwing daggers at the cast.

She recently blasted returning star Heather Dubrow and threw shade at the Season 16 ratings. Kelly is clearly not done yet, but Gina is not letting the alum’s snide comment go without a clap back.

Gina Kirschenheiter claps back at Kelly Dodd for calling her a charity case

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

During her appearance, Gina responded to a viewer question about Kelly calling her a “charity case” because she doesn’t host parties or events on the show.

“I don’t even care,” said Gina shrugging. “I mean, she didn’t host anything either and she’s just, I don’t know.”

“I feel worse for her than I do for Shannon,” added, Gina who’s been feuding with costar Shannon Beador all season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued, “My argument would be ‘yes, okay I didn’t host anything.’ So I guess you’re saying I’m just enough without hosting anything or the money and the, you know, over-the-top stuff.”

“Sorry, I’m enough!” she added.

Kelly Dodd is not the only alum who has an issue with Gina’s presence on the show. Tamra Judge recently claimed that Gina wasn’t Housewives material either, but the RHOC star clapped back at her as well.

Kelly Dodd shades Gina Kirschenheiter and her ‘fake skincare line’

Not surprisingly, Kelly caught wind of Gina’s comment on WWHL and she quickly issued a clap back of her own. In true form, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum wrote a shady response on Twitter and we’re sure this is only the beginning.

Kelly plans to recap the latest episode of RHOC on her YouTube channel and will most likely hurl many more insults at Gina and her former castmates.

“Don’t feel sorry for me !! I feel sorry for your [six] kids being packed into [two bedrooms]!!” responded Kelly on Twitter. “My daughter has traveled the world, lived in the best places [and] houses [and] had the best education!”

Pic credit: @kellydleventhal/Twitter

“Go on w/your fake skincare line you can buy at Rite Aid,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.