RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter calls out ‘troll’ Kelly Dodd over nasty comments

Gina Kirschenheiter claps back at former costar Kelly Dodd. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter is lashing out at former castmate Kelly Dodd following a slew of nasty comments about her.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star has never been one to bite her tongue, and after she got fired from the show, she took aim at the remaining cast members.

Kelly, who now has a podcast, has had plenty to say about all of the women on the show, but her comments about Gina have been particularly scathing.

She has called out the mom-of-three for not being a good fit for the show, noting that Gina is not rich enough and her life simply isn’t glamorous enough to be a Housewife.

Kelly made rude comments about Gina’s home and her newly launched skincare line, even trying to body shame her online.

For the most part, Gina has tried to be the bigger person, but now she’s speaking out. In a recent video, the 38-year-old clapped back at Kelly and expressed her feelings about her former castmate.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter takes aim at ‘troll’ Kelly Dodd

The Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a video on social media and addressed Kelly Dodd in an attempt to stand up to bullies, as noted in her hashtags.

Gina had a screenshot of Kelly’s nasty comments as her backdrop in the video, and she called her former costar a troll.

“Let’s put the trolls back under the bridge where they belong #shade #standuptobullies,” Gina captioned her post.

She also recounted some of Kelly’s past commentary about her in the video.

“Her boyfriend is a dud, her house is a dud, she doesn’t have multiple houses…she dresses like crap, her posture is horrible– like nobody wants to watch that,” said Gina reciting Kelly’s words.

She then had a few words of her own. “I mean, honestly, it’s like damn this troll f**king hates me,” said Gina.

Gina Kirschenheiter says Kelly Dodd is embarrassing

The Real Housewives of Orange County star continued to clap back at her former castmate for taking jabs at her.

In June, Kelly trashed Gina again and claimed that she had been fired from the show and that her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, would soon dump her.

So far, Kelly has been wrong about both things, as Gina is currently filming for Season 17 of the show, and her relationship with Travis is still going strong.

“It’s not embarrassing for me. It’s really embarrassing for you,” continued Gina, who then compared Kelly to Linda Blair in The Exorcist.

“It’s like diarrhea spinning out of your face everywhere you go, girlfriend,” said the RHOC star. “So good for you. You smell like sh*t.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.