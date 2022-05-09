RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter denies rumor that she was demoted from full time Housewife to ‘friend’

Has Gina Kirschenheiter been demoted? Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

There have been rumors floating around about Gina Kirschenheiter’s position on the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Orange County, but she’s shutting them down.

Reports are that Gina has been demoted from full-time Housewife to a friend of the show.

Many viewers were delighted to hear the news that Gina would be getting less screen time next season. However, the 37-year-old has outrightly denied the claim that she has been demoted.

Gina caught a lot of flack in the latest season regarding her treatment of friend Shannon Beador. The two women were once very close, but things took quite the turn as Gina got close to returning Housewife Heather Dubrow.

This season Gina became besties with Heather and had several bones to pick with her once close friend, Shannon, and she got a lot of backlash for that!

Has Gina Kirschenheiter been demoted from full-time Housewife?

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers are not happy with the current lineup of cast members and after Gina’s behavior in Season 16, many were hoping that it would be her last.

So when rumors emerged that the Long Island native had been demoted to a friend of the show, it was a small victory for some people, but are the rumors true?

One avid RHOC viewer wanted to hear the truth straight from the source, so he sent a DM to Gina’s Instagram and later shared a screenshot of their text exchange.

“Please tell me you weren’t demoted,” he wrote.

“Wasn’t demoted,” she replied.

Gina also responded to an Instagram troll who wrote “Good riddance to trash. Wish you weren’t coming back though, but heck I will take a demotion. It’s better than nothing.”

“Haha sorry to disappoint you,” Gina clapped back, then threw some shade at the Instagram user by adding, “Wondering if your show will be on next season.”

RHOC viewers want Gina Kirschenheiter gone from the show

Gina Kirschenheiter has been a Housewife for four years having joined the show in Season 13. However, it seems The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers have grown frustrated with Gina, especially after her treatment of Shannon in the latest season.

Gina and her BFF Emily Simpson both caught the wrath of viewers who called them out for stirring the pot and not having storylines of their own.

Gina is in a new relationship with her boyfriend Travis Mullen who’s been a constant support for her since they started dating. Aside from her feud with Shannon and the launch of her skincare line Gina didn’t have much going on in Season 16 and that’s why viewers want her gone.

Will they get their wish? We’ll just have to wait and see but so far Gina is still holding on to that orange.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.