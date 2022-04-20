RHOC reunion spoilers: Shannon Beador accuses Gina Kirschenheiter of ‘gunning’ for her

Shannon Beador and Gina Kirchenheiter had a heated reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter have spent the entirety of Season 16 in a cycle of on-again and off-again with their friendship.

The duo ended on a high note after having a heart-to-heart during a trip to Aspen, where Gina admitted to Shannon that she was jealous that Shannon was giving so much attention to Noella, and Gina still struggled with Shannon’s claim that she was arrogant.

In a preview of the reunion airing tonight, Shannon accuses Gina of intentionally coming after her all season, so maybe the ladies are on the outs once more.

Shannon was on the defense at the reunion

The preview starts with Andy Cohen questioning Shannon about the legal help she provided to Gina two seasons ago when Gina was arrested for DUI. Shannon felt that her help wasn’t appreciated by Gina, even though Gina had endlessly thanked Shannon, along with Gina’s parents. Gina felt as though Shannon was holding the help over her head. Gina revealed to Shannon that she was embarrassed that Shannon kept continuously bringing up Gina’s DUI to others.

Shannon explained once more that she felt that she had gone above and beyond to help Gina, more than she would have done for other people. Although she acknowledged that Gina had thanked her, Shannon felt betrayed that Gina spent the season “gunning” for her, which Gina found laughable.

She went on to explain that when she met Gina, Shannon had been going through a tumultuous divorce with her ex-husband David Beador, and felt that Gina wasn’t giving her the support she deserved and that Gina made no true attempt to get to know her. Gina’s defense was that Shannon was still part of the Tres Amigas, her friend group that included Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, and that Gina’s support wasn’t needed.

Fans will find out tonight how this argument ends during the first episode of the long-awaited three-part reunion.

Shannon has found an ally in new Housewife Noella

With Shannon being on the outs with RHOC Queen Bee Heather Dubrow, she has taken new Housewife Noella under her wing. Starting in episode one, Shannon was being accused of trying to hurt the Dubrow family by spreading a rumor about a malpractice suit against Dr. Terry Dubrow. Noella was there for her, and their friendship started.

When Noella felt alone on the cast trip to Aspen, Shannon stepped in and helped to comfort her friend. In turn, Noella has supported Shannon as she feuded with Gina, Emily, and Heather this season.

With Emily Simpson as the go-between with Shannon and Gina, Emily’s friendship with Shannon has also suffered. Emily spent the majority of the season trying to broker peace between the friends. Shannon snapped at Emily at the reunion, so things don’t seem to be great with them today.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion begins Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo.