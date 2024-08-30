RHOC cast reacts to Teddi Mellencamp’s ‘rude’ jab at Vicki Gunvalson in Traitors episode

Teddi Mellencamp had The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers in a tizzy with just her mere presence on the latest episode, Once a Traitor, Always a Traitor.

She also caused a stir among the cast when she showed up to host a game of Traitors and immediately threw shade at her nemesis Vicki Gunvalson.

“Welcome Housewives, and Vicki,” she exclaimed before kicking off the game — as the camera zoomed in on the look of annoyance on the OG’s face.

Vicki and Teddi have had a longstanding feud and it’s hard to pinpoint why they despise each other.

Andy Cohen tried to get the duo to squash their beef at BravoCon 2023, but that interaction reignited their hatred for each other.

Even if there was a one percent chance of Vicki reconciling with Teddi, the RHOBH alum just blew that possibility after her shady moment toward the OG.

The RHOC cast reacted to Teddi’s appearance in the latest episode and admitted her behavior towards Vicki was “rude.”

The RHOC cast reacts to Teddi Mellencamp’s shade towards Vicki Gunvalson

The outspoken RHOC cast had a lot to say about Teddi after she came in hot, taking a jab at Vicki from the get-go.

“It definitely wasn’t funny in the moment and Victoria was not feeling that,” opined Gina Kirschenheiter.

Shannon Beador also defended Vicki, noting, “If you look at me you’ll see I’m rolling my eyes. I didn’t think it was very nice.”

Fancy Pants herself, Heather Dubrow exclaimed during the scene that she didn’t appreciate Teddi’s comment, and she reiterated that sentiment while dishing about the episode.

“Didn’t I say to Vicki ‘That was so rude?’ Why did you have to be mean?” exclaimed Heather, adding, “They don’t like each other.”

Viewers sound off on Teddi’s Episode 8 appearance

Meanwhile, Vicki wasn’t the only one annoyed with Teddi, RHOC viewers weren’t exactly thrilled to see her and took to social media to sound off.

“What have i done so badly in life to have to look at teddi on my screen in 2024 #rhoc,” someone questioned.

“Teddi nobody cares who you like because you’re one of the most unlikeable people we’ve ever seen on reality tv #twots #rhoc #rhobh,” exclaimed someone else.

A commenter wrote, “I’d rather die than see Teddi on my TV ever again. After all these years from being fired she still brings nothing but a monotone voice and the walk of an elderly man.”

Another added, “Teddi is so unlikeable. #RHOC.”

