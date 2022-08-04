Teddi Mellencamp shades Vicki Gunvalson after Tamra Judge’s return to RHOC

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp shades Vicki Gunvalson. Pic credit: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp, former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, threw shade at Vicki Gunvalson following Tamra Judge’s return to Orange County.

Teddi’s podcast partner, Tamra Judge, recently announced her plan to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County after her departure following Season 14.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Teddi shared her thoughts about Tamra resuming her position as an OC housewife.

Teddi expressed her enthusiasm about Tamra’s return and her desire to support her friend and co-host of Two T’s In A Pod.

Teddi also disclosed her curiosity about former original Orange County housewife Vicki Gunvalson’s reaction to the news of Tamra’s return.

Both Tamra and Vicki were fired from the show after the conclusion of Season 14.

“I can’t imagine…I think whenever you feel a rejection, it’s hard and you have to process it,” Teddi said about Vicki’s possible reaction.

Teddi Mellencamp not surprised Vicki Gunvalson wasn’t invited back to The Real Housewives of Orange County

Teddi mentioned her lack of surprise that Vicki wasn’t invited to re-claim her orange too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“… She’s a lot,” Teddi said of Vicki.

Teddi said she does believe that viewers will see more of Vicki now that Tamra will be rejoining the cast.

“In my opinion, seeing Tamra for a little bit without Vicki will show a different side of Tamra,” she anticipated.

Teddi Mellencamp discusses feud with franchise castmate Vicki Gunvalson

While promoting Season 2 of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in June, Vicki admitted that she didn’t like Teddi during a joint interview with Tamra.

Teddi explained her perspective about Vicki’s comments and said the issue is, “… not jealousy of who I am, but jealousy of the closeness that Tamra and I were effortlessly able to get.”

Teddi continued to cite the chemistry she has with Tamra as Vicki’s motivation for the apparent grudge against her.

Teddi clarified that she and Tamra only met a few times prior to beginning the podcast, but as soon as they connected, they “had so much fun, and it was just an effortless friendship.”

Teddi cited the reason for Tamra and Teddi’s podcast success as their ability to “push each other” and explained that they’re also “having fun doing it.”

Teddi said Vicki became annoyed when she sensed the immediate connection between Teddi and Tamra.

Teddi claimed that prior to the interview with Tamra, Vicki even joined them on their podcast and informed Teddi to her face that she didn’t like her.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo. The Season 17 premiere date hasn’t been announced yet.