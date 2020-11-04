Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow sided with the fans who have been demanding that Bravo fire Kelly Dodd.

Heather revealed that she doesn’t wish harm on Kelly, but she doesn’t agree with the way Kelly has been conducting herself, especially in the current political climate.

Specifically, Heather addressed Kelly’s stance on and insensitive actions surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

“[Kelly]’s not in my world. I don’t harbor any ill will. I don’t want to be friends, But, I think that in these days and times, talking about the boycott, if you don’t believe in the Black Lives Matter movement, if you’re gonna be against this, if you’re not gonna understand where we are in our world today and what humans need, you’re not human,” Heather said on the Poplitically Incorrect podcast Monday (via Digital Girls Club.)

Heather agrees with fans who believe that Kelly should face the consequences of her actions.

She added, “I think in those circumstances, you can understand why someone would be canceled.”

Real Housewives fans want Kelly fired

Many Bravo bloggers and fans are choosing to boycott RHOC Season 15 because of Kelly.

Fans are disappointed that Kelly wasn’t a part of Bravo’s recent mass-firing.

Former Vanderpump Rules cast members Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were fired for racist behavior.

Below Deck star Pete Hunziker was even fired after filming for a racist and sexist social media history. The majority of his scenes were cut from the season.

However, Bravo has yet to speak out against Kelly’s actions that fans have deemed racist.

Current Bravo star Gina Kirschenheiter also has admitted that she understands why fans want to boycott the show.

However, she advised fans who don’t want to watch Kelly to fast forward past her seasons as there are “five other women worth watching.”

Former RHOC star Tamra Judge has also said that she wouldn’t return to the show until Bravo fires “racist” Kelly.

Why fans want Kelly gone

Kelly Dodd has been under fire for disregarding CDC guidelines during the pandemic and joking about the Black Lives Matter movement.

During her bridal party, Kelly was spotted surrounded by guests and not wearing a mask.

Instead, she wore a hat that read “Drunk Wives Matter.”

She posted a photo of herself wearing the cap on Instagram and received backlash from fans.

Some fans claimed that the hat was insensitive. Kelly retorted that it was a joke and that fans needed to lighten up.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.