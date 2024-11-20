RHOBH’s Kyle Richards reveals what ‘sealed the deal’ to end years-long friendship with Dorit Kemsley

Once upon a time, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley were best friends.

They’re sworn enemies now, and we doubt that will change.

The two ladies kicked off The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 by bickering about their issues from last season.

They started that season off in a good place, and things combusted by the end. Dorit called out Kyle’s text message in the lead-up to the reunion.

At the time, Dorit told her co-stars that she believed Kyle was trying to silence her to make herself look better.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that some time has passed, the two women are still at odds, and it seems that Dorit isn’t about to let her former friend off the hook quickly.

While Tuesday’s season premiere concluded with the pair arguing, the official after show shed some light on why their relationship fell apart.

Kyle is speaking out about the downfall of her friendship with Dorit

Kyle revealed that people have the misconception that they drifted apart overnight, but she explained to Erika Jayne during the after show that it was a series of different things.

Erika, for her part, felt that the two women had a lot going on in their marriages and thought they took a lot of things out on each other that they shouldn’t have.

This season, the big issue with Erika is that she risks becoming the Dolores Catania of RHOBH.

By that, we mean playing Switzerland and never picking a side. It must be tough for Erika because her friends are arguing, but this is a slippery slope.

Either way, Kyle revealed during the after show that Dorit’s mention of the text message she sent her at the reunion “sealed the deal” on the future of their friendship.

In addition, Kyle felt that Dorit was unnecessarily “aggressive” toward her during their first meeting of Season 14.

Dorit responds to Kyle’s comments

It certainly seems like there’s no way back for these friends, and Dorit feels like there were a lot of issues between her and Kyle last season.

During the after show, Dorit was paired with new cast member Bozoma Saint John and revealed that many things were unsaid between her and Kyle last season.

As a result, she believed there was no time like the present to confront the elephant in the room.

The official trailer for Season 14 shows plenty more conflict between the two women, so we have every reason to believe this is just the beginning of their feud.

What are your thoughts on Kyle’s sentiments about Dorit?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.