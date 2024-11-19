Kyle Richards sheds tears after Mauricio Umansky moves out in RHOBH premiere

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 is finally here, and viewers will see a different side of Kyle Richards.

The OG is used to having a full house with her daughters, her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their dogs, but that has changed.

A teaser for the premiere episode shows Kyle in tears after Mauricio finally moves out of the home they once shared.

The couple’s 28-year-old daughter, Alexia Umansky, has also left the family home, and the mom of four is feeling lonelier than ever.

RHOBH fans, who continue to blame Kyle for her marriage’s breakdown, do not show much sympathy for the OG.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After the teaser was shared, people took to the comments to voice their opinions, bringing up her alleged romance with Morgan Wade.

RHOBH Season 14 premiere shows Kyle Richards in tears after Mauricio Umansky moves out

A sneak peek of the RHOBH premiere shows Kyle and her daughter, Portia, attempting to move a couch, and that’s when she becomes very aware of Mauricio’s absence.

“Mo moved out about a week or two ago; Alexia also moved out,” shares the 55-year-old in her first Season 14 confessional. “Having both of them move out back to back was very difficult, to say the least.”

Kyle notes that Mauricio did everything around the house, and she doesn’t know how to turn on the TV properly, play music, or heat the pool.

Now that Alexia and Mauricio are gone, Kyle lives in the large Beverly Hills home with her two youngest daughters, 24-year-old Sophia and 16-year-old Portia.

“Sometimes when Sophia’s out, and it’s just Portia and me, it’s really quiet, and I realize it’s going to be like that a lot,” admits Kyle as she starts to get emotional.

“This is not what I expected my life to be,” she continues, wiping away tears.

RHOBH viewers react to Kyle’s emotional moment

After the clip was posted on Instagram, RHOBH fans bashed Kyle in the comments.

“It’s her fault her marriage is over; she wanted to run around and do whatever and not try to fix it,” reasoned a commenter.

“No shade, but what was she expecting when she went and paraded Morgan around getting matching tatts and kissing in videos?” questioned someone else.

An Instagram user exclaimed, “She wanted to play with women wtf she crying for now.”

Pic credit: @omfgrealitytv/Instagram

Someone said, “I feel bad for porsha, not Kyle. But I can understand why kyle wants her family together under one roof.”

Another added, “No sympathy here.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres Tuesday, November 19, at 8/7c on Bravo.