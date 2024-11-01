RHOBH’s Kathy Hilton reveals why she didn’t pick a side in Kyle Richards’ feud with Dorit Kemsley

Kathy Hilton is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a season away, but don’t expect her to get caught up in her sister Kyle Richards’ and her co-stars’ squabbles.

The official trailer for RHOBH Season 14 dropped last month. It showcased Kyle’s confrontation with one-time ally Dorit Kemsley.

The pair indulges in various screaming matches in the first footage, leaving their co-stars unsure where to look.

Kathy has gotten immersed in the drama in the past, but this time, she’s taking a backseat.

The 65-year-old opened up to Page Six about her decision not to get involved in Kyle’s feud with Dorit.

“I think with Dorit and Kyle, my feeling is if I get in the middle of something, they’re gonna make up and then, I’m the bad guy, so Kyle is a big girl and she knows how to handle herself very well,” Kathy affirmed.

Kathy also revealed that she would “always” be there for Kyle whenever she needed her.

Kathy thinks Kyle ‘can handle herself’ on RHOBH

Regarding reality TV, Kathy knows that Kyle “can handle herself” and “does a good job of doing it very well.”

Of course, Kyle is going into her 14th season as a cast member on the Bravo hit, so Kathy knows her younger sister has a history with feuds.

Kathy previously left the show after Season 12 when her relationship with Kyle was strained amid a rift with Lisa Rinna.

However, the sisters seem to have vowed to avoid each other’s arguments to keep their relationship in good shape.

As a friend of the housewives, Kathy won’t have to share as much of her life, but we expect her to be present for some of the season’s biggest twists and turns.

The cast includes Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, and newcomers Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly.

Kyle and Dorit’s feud threatens to shift dynamics

RHOBH fans were left gobsmacked at the end of Season 13 when Kyle and Dorit distanced themselves from each other, and Kyle implied at the reunion that they were never close.

This led to questions about whether they were only friendly for the show, and given that the trailer shows them yelling at each other, the drama is set to continue.

When Dorit joined the series during Season 7, she was unafraid to go against her cast members.

As the years progressed, she’s become more tame and slipped into the background, so it’s a real shocker that she’s firing back at Kyle’s insults in the trailer.

Hopefully, it’s a sign of things to come and indicates that we’re in for a good season ahead.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres Tuesday, November 19, at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.