The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 trailer dropped this week, giving fans much to discuss.

After much anticipation regarding the new season, RHOBH fans won’t have to wait much longer until the ladies of Beverly Hills are back on screen.

The Season 14 cast brings back Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley, with newbie Bozoma Saint John thrown in the mix.

Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton will shake things up as friends of the cast on Season 14.

The trailer was jam-packed with drama from all the women, but all social media could talk about was Kyle versus Dorit.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire, with fans and critics weighing in on the feud between the former friends turned foes.

RHOBH fans sound off on Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley being ‘at war’ in Season 14 trailer

“Dorit finally has a backbone to stand up to Kyle??? Oooooh we are going eat good this season honey,” read an X.

Dorit finally has a backbone to stand up to Kyle??? Oooooh we are going eat good this season honey. #rhobh pic.twitter.com/v5EnA9CU12 — Big Body Benz💋 (@Puddles_BandzZ) October 25, 2024

Another pointed out that Dorit has had it with Kyle, especially after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion.

Kyle acts like her life the only one in shambles as if dorit ain’t going through the same … i get it. If i was dorit ill be over it too especially the shit Kyle pulled last reunion #RHOBH https://t.co/XzW83QTu5e — Lex 🤎✨ (@_AyooItsAlexis) October 25, 2024

“Kyle and Dorit are at war #RHOBH 14 Now I have defend them both,” said an X.

Kyle and Dorit are at war #RHOBH 14 Now I have defend them both 💎 pic.twitter.com/T7AGojDBSb — Liam Woodward (@liamwoody22) October 25, 2024

One fan was super excited to see Dorit and Kyle fighting, claiming it had been a long time coming.

Kyle vs Dorit has been long over due



This season is about to be good!!!!!!! #RHOBH https://t.co/uHBJIQV81o pic.twitter.com/MvHBzJwksf — ♌️👑 (@LadiiJ88) October 25, 2024

“I need to know wtf PK was calling Kyle for #RHOBH,” wrote one X user.

I need to know wtf PK was calling Kyle for #RHOBH https://t.co/5Y9KKKMqBB — Concepts of a Plan (@AyaReigns) October 25, 2024

There was an X that gave Dorit props for understanding the Season 14 assignment.

Her marriage was in trouble… she was about to get fired… her back was against the wall.



She knew what she had to do #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/vziHNmUG9d — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 24, 2024

A different fan already knows that at the reunion, Kyle and Dorit will be in the first seats next to Andy Cohen.

I can say this now both Dorit and Kyle will occupy the first seats #RHOBH https://t.co/fc50Ve5atM — Bongani. (@sparklexboy) October 25, 2024

Not everyone is psyched to see Dorit and Kyle face off, claiming that off-screen, they have already mended fences and been spotted out with Lisa Rinna.

Literally 😂 all these people saying it’s a Kyle take down when dorit made up with her mid season and they are back to being friends currently #RHOBH but excited to watch 😂 https://t.co/haFOLUYIgd — The Reality TV Guru (@Realitytvguru13) October 25, 2024

More The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Season 14 trailer

Fan reaction wasn’t all about the two friends hating on each other. Some X’s referred to the RHOBH Season 14 trailer as a whole.

“I love when housewives get divorced because then they really work for their check 🤣,” stated one X.

I love when housewives get divorced because then they really work for their check 🤣 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/ozY32XT7Ol — Candiace’s Cash Bar (@realityisfar4me) October 25, 2024

“I’ve just rewatched season 1 of #RHOBH and Kyle has been doing this for YEARS. She has been producing herself—and her family—for SO LONG. On one hand, it’s natural. But on the other? Girl, you’re on reality TV!” read an X.

I’ve just rewatched season 1 of #RHOBH and Kyle has been doing this for YEARS. She has been producing herself—and her family—for SO LONG. On one hand, it’s natural. But on the other? Girl, you’re on reality TV! https://t.co/kNoY7A0ci5 — Alexis Morell Carrington Colby Dexter Rowan (@AlexmorellCCDR) October 25, 2024

While most social media comments were here for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a couple of X users aren’t feeling the season after watching the trailer.

you’ve been able to say it since season 11, welcome to the dark side #RHOBH https://t.co/rcBVsZXUnO — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) October 25, 2024

Only a few more weeks until Season 14 of RHOBH hits Bravo airwaves, and we certainly can’t wait, but about you?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres on Tuesday, November 19, on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.