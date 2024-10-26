The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 trailer dropped this week, giving fans much to discuss.
After much anticipation regarding the new season, RHOBH fans won’t have to wait much longer until the ladies of Beverly Hills are back on screen.
The Season 14 cast brings back Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley, with newbie Bozoma Saint John thrown in the mix.
Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton will shake things up as friends of the cast on Season 14.
The trailer was jam-packed with drama from all the women, but all social media could talk about was Kyle versus Dorit.
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire, with fans and critics weighing in on the feud between the former friends turned foes.
RHOBH fans sound off on Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley being ‘at war’ in Season 14 trailer
“Dorit finally has a backbone to stand up to Kyle??? Oooooh we are going eat good this season honey,” read an X.
Another pointed out that Dorit has had it with Kyle, especially after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion.
“Kyle and Dorit are at war #RHOBH 14 Now I have defend them both,” said an X.
One fan was super excited to see Dorit and Kyle fighting, claiming it had been a long time coming.
“I need to know wtf PK was calling Kyle for #RHOBH,” wrote one X user.
There was an X that gave Dorit props for understanding the Season 14 assignment.
A different fan already knows that at the reunion, Kyle and Dorit will be in the first seats next to Andy Cohen.
Not everyone is psyched to see Dorit and Kyle face off, claiming that off-screen, they have already mended fences and been spotted out with Lisa Rinna.
More The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Season 14 trailer
Fan reaction wasn’t all about the two friends hating on each other. Some X’s referred to the RHOBH Season 14 trailer as a whole.
“I love when housewives get divorced because then they really work for their check 🤣,” stated one X.
“I’ve just rewatched season 1 of #RHOBH and Kyle has been doing this for YEARS. She has been producing herself—and her family—for SO LONG. On one hand, it’s natural. But on the other? Girl, you’re on reality TV!” read an X.
While most social media comments were here for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a couple of X users aren’t feeling the season after watching the trailer.
Only a few more weeks until Season 14 of RHOBH hits Bravo airwaves, and we certainly can’t wait, but about you?
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres on Tuesday, November 19, on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.