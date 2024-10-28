Sutton Stracke teases ‘wild’ RHOBH altercation between Kyle and Dorit

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dropped a trailer that had viewers dropping their jaws.

Season 14 will feature plenty of altercations, but we didn’t have Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley going after each other so viciously on our bingo cards.

However, in light of their fight and Dorit coming hard for Kyle, Sutton Stracke was put in the hot seat while attending an event in London.

She has an interesting position because her friendship with Kyle has been rocky, and she and Dorit haven’t had an easy time getting along.

Have no fear, though. Sutton confirmed that she and Garcelle Beauvais are still thick as thieves, which will not change anytime soon.

Here’s what Sutton had to say about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills moment everyone is talking about.

Sutton Stracke calls Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley fight ‘wild’

While speaking exclusively with Us Weekly at the London event, Sutton Stracke spilled some tea about the explosive fight in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer.

When asked what she thought when Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley went head-to-head. Sutton responded, “My thoughts were, ‘Let’s not have the police called on us.'”

It seems that things were loud and heated, which prompted her worry.

Sutton also said, “That evening is going to be a really great episode because I think none of us saw it coming.”

She wouldn’t elaborate more, saying she would leave fans on “pins and needles” because it was “wild.”

Will Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley mend fences?

Sutton Stracke wouldn’t confirm the state of Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s friendship.

After the altercation and cursing at each other, viewers wonder what set them off. It was expected that the two friends would be closer than ever due to their situations with their husbands.

Kyle and Mauricio Umansky confirmed their split last season, and Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsely are in the middle of a separation during Season 14’s filming.

However, that may be part of their point of contention.

There have been rumblings the pair have mended fences, but Sutton wasn’t able to confirm or deny that either. We suspect it’s for ratings and to keep people tuning in to see how their dynamic changes.

As the season premiere draws near, we anticipate more tea will be spilled on the fight between the besties.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns on Tuesday, November 19, at 8/7c on Bravo.