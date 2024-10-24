RHOBH Season 14 trailer teases friendships on the rocks and relationship bombshells — When does it premiere?

After months of rumors, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 has a premiere date.

Bravo pulled back the curtain on the official trailer on Thursday, and it’s as dramatic as expected.

The series will attempt to bounce back following one of its most polarizing seasons, and the latest footage is very encouraging.

“Beverly Hills is the place where marriages come to die,” says Sutton Stracke early in the trailer.

It isn’t too surprising, given that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated and are living apart.

At the same time, Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley have taken a break from one another.

While Kyle has yet to file for divorce from Mauricio, we know he’s moved on with a new woman. We see Kyle reacting to the media reports Mauricio locking lips with his new love interest.

This pushes Sutton to tell her friend that she needs to file for divorce, while Garcelle Beauvais chimes in that “it sucks to see photos of your ex making out with some child.”

Will Kyle file for divorce from Mauricio?

The good news is that Mauricio is present during the season, and we see a tender moment between him and Kyle as she tells her estranged husband that “it’s too much all at once.”

It indicates they are still on good terms, which bodes well if they divorce soon.

Dorit and PK seem to be getting along well, with Dorit pointing out that they’re still talking “like, five times a day.”

But PK isn’t sure that will continue because he says, “We’re not going to.”

In one of the more surprising developments in the trailer, a bomb drops that PK and Kyle have been talking to one another, which doesn’t bode well for the already frosty dynamic between Kyle and Dorit.

“God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason. Will you let me talk?” Kyle yells at Dorit, but her former friend isn’t interested in listening.

“It’s okay, Kyle, it’s time for you to f*****g listen,” Dorit shrieks.

Dorit is activated in the trailer.

This is quite the heel turn, given that she hasn’t been immersed in much drama of substance on the show for years.

In another scene, Kyle screams, “What more do you f*****g want from me?”

“I want you to stop f*****g raising your voice at me,” Dorit fires back.

Oh, it is so on.

Sutton puts Kyle in her place

Kyle also argues with Sutton at one point, with the latter pointing out that she’s “not going to bow down at the altar of Kyle Richards.”

“We don’t need you to make this group exist,” Sutton doubles down.

That’s a bold statement and it could shake up RHOBH’s dynamics because it has become the Kyle show in recent seasons.

In addition to Kyle, Garcelle, Dorit, and Sutton, Erika Jayne is also returning for Season 14.

Newcomer Bozoma Saint John and friends of the housewives Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly will join them.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres Tuesday, November 19, at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.