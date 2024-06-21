Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley are ‘not great’ amid RHOBH feud

Things have been chaotic for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars for the last couple of seasons, and Season 14 doesn’t seem to escape it.

The demise of Kyle Richards’ marriage to Mauricio Umansky was a heavy focal point in Season 13, and it’s also where things began to get dicey for the one-close Kyle and Dorit Kemsley.

One would think that since the women are navigating similar paths, with Dorit and her husband, PK, announcing their separation earlier this year, they would be there to lift each other up. That’s not the case, though.

Instead, they have been at each other’s throats, with footage of Kyle yelling at Dorit during filming Season 14 of RHOBH leaving earlier this month.

In addition to her feud with Dorit, things between Kyle and Sutton Stracke don’t appear to be going well, either.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Could another season of chaos for Kyle be afoot?

Kyle Richards addresses ‘not great’ status with Dorit Kemsley

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley were incredibly close for years after the latter joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Their husbands, Mauricio Umansky and Paul “PK” Kemsley, also got along great. It seemed like a match made in heaven for the couples.

However, things have changed, and dynamics have shifted.

Kyle recently spoke to Us Weekly about the state of her friendship with Dorit.

She told the publication that things are “not great” with Dorit right now. This isn’t shocking after the leaked footage and how things went down during the Season 13 reunion.

“Like I said, the dynamics have shifted, but they’re constantly shifting and changing. So, we’ll see where we end up,” she said about whether or not their friendship can withstand the storm they are navigating now.

What can we expect from Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

We know where Kyle Richards stands with Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke, but she has at least one ally in her sister.

Kathy Hilton is returning to reality TV for Season 14 of RHOBH. Kyle teased that she is funnier than ever. There will also be two new faces in the cast in a friend capacity – Jennifer Tilly and Bozoma Saint John.

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley aren’t returning, which was surprising given their performances last season. The latter was bitter about the lack of an offer for a second season, making it known she was not pleased.

Do you hope to see Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley reconcile?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.