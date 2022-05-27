RHOBH: Sutton Stracke thinks she and Lisa Rinna are friends despite their recent online feud

Sutton Stracke and Lisa Rinna are still feuding. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 12 is only three episodes in, and there is already hot and heavy drama between the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke are embroiled in a face-off right off the bat in the first episode over an invitation to a charity event. The ladies have two very different stories about how the situation went down, but who is telling the truth?

Sutton was a guest on an episode of Getting Real With the Housewives on Wednesday to dish on where she currently stands with Lisa.

Sutton says she and Lisa ‘are friends’

When Sutton was asked if she could ever see herself and Lisa getting to a place of genuine friendship, like what Sutton has with Kyle or Garcelle, Sutton said they are already there.

“Oh, I think Lisa and I are friends. People think I’m crazy, but I think we’re friends,” Sutton answered. The host sounded just as confused as viewers were. Sutton and Lisa had been at each others throats for months prior to the season premier, and if social media is any indication, they still are current day.

Right before the season began, Lisa continued to go after Sutton on Instagram, apparently still riled up about the Elton John Oscars Party. Either Sutton isn’t aware Lisa is still agitated, or she is putting on a good Southern girl’s face for the cameras.

Lisa said she was shocked when she heard what Sutton had said on Watch What Happens Live, and insisted on holding Sutton’s feet to the fire to get to the bottom of the issue. The ladies battled at Lisa’s husband Harry Hamlin’s 70th birthday party, and Sutton had receipts to prove she was being truthful. There is still much confusion about the issue, but fans are certain we will hear about this controversy again this season.

Sutton spilled some tea on the upcoming season

In this weeks episode, we see the beginning of a possible feud between Sutton and newbie Diana Jenkins. During a heated discussion at Kyle’s getaway home in La Quinta, Diana jumped in to say that although she doesn’t know Sutton that well, she feels that her words and behavior are clumsy and hurt people.

Sutton’s response to their friendship being over before it started was, “I think the trailer says it all!” She is likely referring to the clip where Diana asks Sutton, “Do you need a new villain? Here I am.” Sutton elaborated further, “If she wants to be [the new villain], it’s up to her. If that’s what she wants to do, that’s what she wants to do.”

Sutton also revealed that her friendships with both Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais were tested this season. “The three of us had to work some things out, and we have some pretty deep discussions about some serious issues,” Sutton admitted. But they were able to stay strong as friends and make it to the other side, when she said, “that’s what’s cool about this show is we do get to really explore, and it makes your relationship deeper.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.