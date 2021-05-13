RHOBH season premiere spoilers: Check out Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke’s newfound friendship

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are becoming fast friends. Pic credit:John Tsiavis/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais have a newfound friendship despite getting off to a rocky start.

Both women joined the show last season, knowing very little about each other. Garcelle joined the group as a full-time diamond holder and friend of Denise Richards — who quit the show after a very tumultuous season.

As for Sutton, she was introduced to the group by Lisa Rinna but was only on the show in a friend capacity.

The two newbies attempted to learn more about each other, but things didn’t exactly start off smoothly. Garcelle’s bluntness was a bit too much for the Southerner, who was quite put off when the actress asked about her finances.

Now, the women are going into the new season as budding friends, and in a sneak peek of the first episode, we get a glimpse of their blossoming friendship.

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais have a budding friendship

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills kicks off next week, and we’ll witness a change in Sutton and Garcelle’s friendship.

In a clip for the premiere, the Southern belle, who is now a full-time Housewife, joins Garcelle at her home as they enjoy a few shots and dish about their castmates.

Last season, we didn’t see the two RHOBH stars hanging out very often, but after they wrapped, we saw images on social media of them hanging out. Now, we will get to witness this budding friendship play out on the show.

“In the last year, Sutton and I have spent a lot of time together,” shared Garcelle in her confessional. “She doesn’t seem like she’s holding anything back. Sutton is fun. She’s a little odd, she’s a little cooky, but I like that.”

Garcelle and Sutton dish about their co-stars

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars dished about their current relationship with their castmates following an intense reunion last season.

The face-off between the women caused fractured friendships, especially with Denise and the rest of her former castmates.

Garcelle revealed that she still keeps in touch with her friend, but it seems she’s the only one that the blonde beauty still maintains a relationship with after exiting the show.

“I’m sad because Denise hasn’t responded to my text, I’m gonna be honest…” revealed Sutton. “I want everybody to get along I don’t understand why people can’t.”

Garcelle’s friendship with Denise might still be intact, but the same can’t be said about her and Lisa Rinna after their intense confrontation at the reunion.

“When was the last time you talked to Lisa Rinna?” questioned Sutton.

“Lisa sent me a voicemail saying ‘I’d like to talk to you,'” responded Garcelle.

“Y’all just have criss cross and we need to make it into a straight line,” commented Sutton.

Check out the sneak peek below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 premieres May 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.