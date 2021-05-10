RHOBH: Season 11 taglines revealed, here’s what the ladies had to say

Check out the RHOBH Season 11 taglines. Pic credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo

Fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but there’s still some time left before the show makes its debut.

Thankfully, Bravo has given us two exciting things to hold on to until Season 11 starts airing.

The network has already released a trailer for the popular franchise, and it has fans excited about what’s to come, and now we officially know what the women’s taglines will be.

The Beverly Hills Housewives are ready

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars will be back with their usual charm, drama, and decadence when the show returns in just a few weeks.

In what has been dubbed an emotionally charged season, the women were happy to venture out into the world after months of isolation. Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais are all back from last season and ready to hit the ground running.

Meanwhile, Sutton Stracke makes her return as a newly-minted Housewife after appearing in a friend capacity last year. Crystal Kung Minkoff also joins the mix as a full-time Housewife while Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton rounds out the group as a friend of the show.

Check out the RHOBH taglines

Bravo recently dropped a video for the opening sequence of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and these taglines bring us pure joy.

Kyle Richards took a familiar route by using the word “town” once again, but this time she’s proving who’s the real queen bee. “This town is a game of chess, but no one’s taking this queen down,” remarked the mom-of-four.

Lisa Rinna included her best asset, her lips stating, “My lips are legendary… and they will never gloss over the truth.”

As for Garcelle, she played on her role as a Hollywood actress, “If you want a starring role in my life, you better drop the act.”

Dorit’s tagline was true to form, being the resident fashionista of the group, “Dress like there’s no tomorrow. And then tomorrow, do it again!”

Southern Belle Sutton Stracke got a little spicy with her tagline, “Anyone who doubts my exquisite manners can kiss my exquisite derriére.”

Newbie Crystal kept it cute and classy, “Hollywood is full of pretenders, and I slay them all!”

Erika Jayne will be pushed to her breaking point this season — dealing with her divorce from Tom Girardi along with their ongoing legal issues. However, her RHOBH tagline is evidence that the blonde beauty won’t let this rough patch get the best of her, “The strongest substance on earth isn’t diamonds. It’s me,” remarked Erika.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 premieres May 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.