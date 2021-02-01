Garcelle Beauvais reveals that RHOBH castmates are coming for her in Season 11, but says, ‘I’m ready’

Garcelle Beauvais is ready for the girls coming for her. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is filming Season 11.

Garcelle Beauvais was the new girl last season, and while that was a bit rocky, the second season is typically more brutal.

After she was team Denise Richards during Season 10, viewers knew that Garcelle would feel the heat. That appears to hold true as she talked about what Season 11 is going to be like for her.

Garcelle is ‘ready’ for Season 11

While appearing with The Real girls on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Garcelle Beauvais was asked about stepping into the franchise.

Mario Lopez stepped in for Ellen DeGeneres and asked her about it. Clearly, he had seen the show and knew what she was being setup for, and Garcelle claimed all of it.

She said, “Mario, it’s like another animal. I have never done reality before and putting yourself out there. You know, obviously acting is really what I’ve always done.”

When getting into Season 11, Garcelle revealed,”And they’re coming for me. Let me just say that. But I’m ready.”

Why are they coming for Garcelle during Season 11?

While Garcelle Beauvais hasn’t spilled any details about why the women are coming for her during Season 11, it is likely because of where her loyalty was last season.

The Denise Richards scandal dominated all of Season 10, and Garcelle appeared to side with her over Brandi Glanville. It was a huge debacle at the reunion as well, and it appeared that Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards weren’t thrilled with her.

Also, there were some discrepancies about a charity bid Garcelle made that Kyle called her out about. That was a big deal too, but not as big as the Denise thing.

There will be two new additions to the show with Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff joining the cast. Teddi Mellencamp was fired following Season 10, so Crystal is her replacement, and Kathy is in a friend role.

It will be interesting to see where Garcelle Beauvais fits in with the new crew. She seemed to have fun with Sutton Stracke the most. Her friendship with Lisa Rinna seems to be hit or miss, though they have known each other for years. Erika Jayne is in the middle of a huge battle, but will she open up to Garcelle?

There is no return date for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills yet, but the ladies have been filming. There were some hiccups with Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Kathy Hilton testing positive for COVID-19, but everything seems to have worked out since then.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.