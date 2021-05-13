Lisa and Kyle waste. no time dishing all the RHOBH dirt in the Season 11 premiere.. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spoilers feature Lisa Rinna visiting Kyle Richards after the latter got a nose job. Kyle and Lisa also discuss their current friendship status with co-star Garcelle Beauvais.

In less than one week, fans will finally be reunited with the RHOBH ladies. Bravo has given fans a glimpse of what is to come by releasing the first few minutes of the Season 11 premiere episode.

Kyle, Lisa, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke are all back for the new season. Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton also join the women this season, adding a whole new layer of drama to the group.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting Kathy’s appearance on the Bravo show since it was confirmed last year that she would join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a friend.

Lisa and Kyle talk nose job

The moment Lisa walks into Kyle’s bedroom, fans immediately know that she had work done. Kyle’s nose is all bandaged up, causing Lisa to giggle just a little bit.

After laughing, Lisa puts on her concerned friend hat asking how Kyle broke her nose. Kyle shared that something that hit her in the face at a Halloween party. So, since she needed surgery anyway, Kyle decided to have the doctor make her nose cuter.

In a confessional, Kyle reveals her new look and admits the doctor said he took ten years off of her. She does look fabulous after unveiling her updated nose.

Kyle does complain about how challenging the process has been for her. She has been forced to do nothing but shop online and eat soup.

Poor baby!

Kyle’s on a mission regarding Garcelle

The conversation shifts to Kyle asking Lisa if she has seen any of the other ladies in their friend group. Lisa hasn’t seen anyone and can’t wait until they all get together again.

Kyle spills she’s been thinking about reaching out to Garcelle after all the drama that went down at the Season 10 reunion last year. Lisa lets Kyle know she has plans to have dinner with Garcelle because it’s been over a year since she has seen her alone.

The fact that Lisa is having dinner with Garcelle doesn’t faze Kyle. However, the fact that Garcelle unfollowed Kyle on social media does bother her. Kyle is determined to find out why.

Oh yes, even though the world is on fire and a pandemic has been going on for over a year, Kyle gets upset over Garcelle not following her on social media. Kyle has no problem admitting it either.

Based on the first few minutes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 featuring Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards, fans are in for another wild and crazy ride with the ladies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, May 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.