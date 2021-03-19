Videos Netflix Superheroes Star Wars The Walking Dead The Witcher Game of Thrones NCIS One Chicago Grey's Anatomy Outlander This Is Us Riverdale The Curse of Oak Island
Garcelle Beauvais reveals where she stands with Kyle Richards after explosive faceoff at Season 10 reunion


RHOBH newbie Garcelle Beauvais talks about her relationship with castmate Kyle RIchards
Garcelle Beauvais shares update on relationship with Kyle Richards. Pic credit:Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to premiere its new season sometime this year. But when the show finally returns, some of the cast relationships will be vastly different.

One duo to watch out for is Kyle Richards and newbie Garcelle Beauvais. The actress joined the show last season and things were tense between her and the OG.

Early on in the season, Garcelle explained why she didn’t quite hit it off with Kyle.

1 1

Nonetheless, the two women tried to play nice but things took an ugly turn at the Season 10 reunion.

Garcelle Beauvais talks relationship with Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie and her castmate Kyle had a rough ride in Season 10.

And their tense faceoff at the reunion certainly didn’t help their relationship.

But it seems the women were able to talk and hash things out since we last saw them.

And now their relationship seems to have changed for the better.

Realityblurb shared fragments of an interview that the actress did with Vulture, where she revealed what changed in their relationship while filming Season 11.

“I think what changed is sometimes you have to have the conversations that are tough,” revealed Garcelle. “If you turn on any news, any talk show, anything right now, all of them have talked about race issues.”

The RHOBH star continued, “I think whenever you have those difficult conversations, it can either go one of two ways: It can either go that [the] relationship is severed and you both don’t get each other, or you were able to get past it and actually have a deeper conversation and maybe something important came out of it.”

Garcelle Beauvais reflects on Season 10 reunion

During her chat with the media outlet, Garcelle discussed the bombshell that Kyle dropped at the reunion.

During the season Kyle’s charity event was featured on RHOBH. And her castmates, including Garcelle, contributed to the charity.

However, at the reunion, the mom-of-four claimed that her costar never sent in the $5,000 bid that she had made.

The revelation came as a surprise to Garcelle who later explained that the payment simply fell through the cracks.

This issue was also discussed while filming Season 11, and will play out when the show returns to Bravo.

“Oh, yeah. I don’t know how much I can say, but I think her calling me out for not paying for the charity was definitely something that she weaponized,” shared Garcelle.

“We can watch it on the show — I’m not allowed to really talk about it. But it was along the lines of certain things you say to people, and that was just a low blow,” she continued.

Are you excited to see the budding friendship between Kyle and Garcelle?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

