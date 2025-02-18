RHOBH rumor claims cast wants Jennifer Tilly off the show

Rumors are swirling about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and this time, Jennifer Tilly is the topic of conversation.

The newbie easily transitioned into the group as an official friend this season, but is it true that “the ladies can’t stand her?”

This is not the first time we’ve seen the brunette beauty on the franchise, having made multiple appearances alongside her BFF Sutton Stracke over the years.

While the quirky actress hasn’t had any onscreen issues with any of her castmates, the latest claim is that the women want her off the show.

A new report says producers want Jennifer back next season, but the other women are not on board.

Supposedly, the diamond holders find the newbie pretentious and are annoyed that she plays coy about her wealth.

Does the RHOBH cast want Jennifer Tilly fired from the show?

The streets are saying that the RHOBH cast wants Jennifer Tilly fired. Life & Style insiders claimed things are messy behind the scenes.

A source revealed that Jennifer was asked to return for Season 15 of RHOBH but she’s not interested.

Meanwhile, her castmates are supposedly happy that the actress doesn’t want a second season because they are tired of her pretentiousness.

Furthermore, “Jennifer’s coy attitude toward her wealth is a real sore spot.”

“Jennifer is the least popular of the group and the ladies can’t stand her and have been giving her the cold shoulder,” claimed the insider.

Allegedly the only person cheering for her to return is her bestie of over ten years, Sutton Stracke.

RHOBH producers want Jennifer back for Season 15

A source shared more about Jennifer’s possible return, claiming RHOBH experienced a drop in ratings but recently hit a season-high with the actress onboard.

“The producers would love for Jennifer to come back for season 15 as a guest again or regular, her choice,” claimed the insider. “They love the drama, and Jennifer has helped to drive up ratings.”

However, the source claimed Jennifer is hesitant to return because she doesn’t want to mix and mingle with some of the women.

Meanwhile, Dorit Kemsley, OG Kyle Richards, and their cohorts are ready to bid “good riddance” to Jennifer.

Interestingly, the 66-year-old has been a breath of fresh air on the show and has gotten along with everyone.

She’s managed to remain diplomatic amidst the ongoing drama with the cast, and we’re yet to see any negative comments from her co-workers about her.

Do you believe the rumor that the RHOBH cast wants Jennifer Tilly off the show?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.