Jennifer Tilly proves she’s very rich in RHOBH preview

The great NeNe Leakes said this about herself, but now we’re saying it about Jennifer Tilly: she’s very rich!

A preview for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is proving just that as the actress opens up about her multiple properties.

We didn’t realize the extent of Jennifer’s wealth until she talked about her ex-husband, The Simpsons’ co-creator and producer, Sam Simon, on the show.

She was well taken care of in their divorce settlement, and when Sam died, he also left a portion of his yearly royalties from the animated series to the actress.

Jennifer has been stacking up those coins along with her winnings from being a professional poker player.

She’s also had a successful career in film and television for decades, most notably in The Bride of Chucky series and voicing the character Bonnie Swanson on Family Guy.

Her net worth is a reported $40 million and the brunette beauty has been spending her coins wisely.

RHOBH preview proves that Jennifer Tilly is very rich

RHOBH fans have been enjoying Jennifer Tilly, and we’ll see more of her in Episode 5, High Horses and Low Blows.

A sneak peek shows Kyle Richards visiting one of Jennifer’s homes.

As the OG compliments the 66-year-old on the stunning property, Jennifer reveals that it was just a “playhouse” for entertainment and parties while her real home was next door.

However, that wasn’t all, as she notes in her confessional, “I have a lot of properties.”

“I have a property in Las Vegas—because my boyfriend and I are professional poker players,” shared the RHOBH star.

“I have a beach house in Malibu,” she continues, noting that she doesn’t go to that property because it has a ghost.

“I have two places in Bel Air right next door to each other,” adds Jennifer.

Erika Jayne airs frustration over her current living condition

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s affluent lifestyle is the opposite of Erika Jayne’s.

In her preview scene, the Pretty Mess singer expresses annoyance at her current situation.

After her split from Tom Girardi, Erika had to drastically downsize from living in a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Pasadena to a one-bedroom apartment.

The estranged couple also owned a property in La Quinta, both of which have since been put up for sale to help repay the victims of Tom’s crimes.

In the clip, Erika is trying to spruce up the space, so she meets with her assistant to help her choose a designer to redecorate her bedroom.

However, as they view the mockup spaces, the RHOBH star lets out a sigh.

“You know why I’m making these noises? Cost,” exclaimed Erika. “I don’t want a room; I want a house.”

Check out the RHOBH sneak peek below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.