RHOBH: Kyle Richards gives update on Dorit Kemsley following home invasion, admits she’s ‘not so great now’

Kyle Richards gave Andy Cohen an update on Dorit Kemsley following her recent home invasion. Pic credit: Bravo

It has only been a few weeks since Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a home invasion.

Masked men broke into her home, stole jewelry and goods, and left her incredibly shaken. Her husband, PK, was out of town, and she was home with her two children. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and Dorit’s children were not aware of what happened.

The morning following the terrifying incident is when the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was slated to begin filming. Several of Dorit’s RHOBH costars showed up at her home to support her as well.

Kyle Richards said Dorit Kemsley is ‘not so great’

Earlier this week, Kyle Richards appeared on Watch What Happens Live with her costars from The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip.

Andy Cohen asked the RHOBH star to give an update on Dorit Kemsley, and she revealed that she wasn’t doing so great these days. Kyle confirmed that following the home invasion, her friend was doing well and appeared to be incredibly strong, but it seemed to hit her when the shock wore off.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming, so all of these emotions Dorit is feeling will likely be part of the upcoming season. She has confirmed that she continued to show up for work so that her children would experience a sense of normalcy amid all of the chaos happening.

#RHOBH star @KyleRichards shares an update on how Dorit Kemsley is doing after her recent home invasion. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/WpBCA0bSql — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 17, 2021

When will RHOBH return?

It has only been a few weeks since the four-part RHOBH reunion aired, and already viewers are waiting for news about when the new season will debut.

Not only will Erika Jayne’s legal issues be a hot topic, but now Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion will be part of the storyline as well. Both women are working as their issues play out in real-time, leaving fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wondering how soon they will be able to watch.

Based on the timeline for filming, it is possible that the upcoming season could be on-air by April or May 2022. That also depends on what Bravo has slated for the spring, but they will likely make room with a ratings winner like RHOBH.

For now, all of the ladies have returned to film, and that’s good news.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.