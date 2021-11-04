RHOBH 4-part reunion comes to an end but viewers are even angrier at Erika Jayne than before

Erika Jayne didn’t help her case with fans after the RHOBH reunion wrapped. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills four-part reunion was touted as a big deal when it came to Erika Jayne answering questions about her ongoing legal issues and the demise of her marriage to Tom Girardi.

RHOBH viewers watched as the final part aired last night, and many of them ended the season angrier at Erika. Her dodge and deflect didn’t go over well with people who have watched everything unfold over the last year.

Ironically, the final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired one year to the day that the news Erika filed for divorce from Tom broke.

She said she did it that way, hoping the election would overshadow her filing, but that isn’t what happened. Instead, it got RHOBH viewers invested, which wasn’t necessarily a good thing for the reality TV star.

RHOBH viewers weigh in on Erika Jayne on reunion

Twitter lit up with viewers who watched all four parts of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

Opinions about Erika Jayne and what she knew and didn’t know have varied throughout the season. Andy Cohen promised to put Erika on a skewer, and much of that came in the fourth part.

One viewer wrote, “It doesn’t matter if Erika knew, it matters that she knows NOW and she’s acting like *this* #rhobh”

It doesn’t matter if Erika knew, it matters that she knows NOW and she’s acting like *this* #rhobh pic.twitter.com/iEfv6UZw5E — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) November 4, 2021

Another joked about Erika and all of her pauses throughout the line of questioning.

One more pointed out the look Erika Jayne had when being asked questions after she had just informed the ladies they should ask her the questions they had instead of talking about it because she is the source.

Erika: “I’m the source, ask me the questions”



*Erika once she’s asked the questions* #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/6Ub5DzPkgM — Aelix (@4elix) November 4, 2021

And when Erika pretended to understand it was about the victims, she deflected with a “however.”

Everyone: "The difference is that there are victims in this case."



Erika: "Understood…. HOWEVER!" 🤦‍♂️ #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/VwYkkWip9o — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 28, 2021

Will Erika Jayne return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

After one of the most grueling seasons of RHOBH, it looks like Erika Jayne is returning. This is good news for viewers who are invested in seeing everything play out.

The reunion was filmed roughly two months ago, and the new season began filming last week. Erika Jayne showed up to support Dorit Kemsley after her home was robbed the night before RHOBH was set to kick off.

What will be revealed about the progress in the Erika Jayne tale remains to be seen, but as RHOBH viewers keep up with the news, they will be able to form their own opinions.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.