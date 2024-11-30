RHOBH fans question whether Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richard’s feud is real after being spotted together

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 got off the ground earlier this month with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley on the outs.

The series quickly established that the former friends couldn’t play nice with one another as they came to blows during Sutton Stracke’s party.

On-screen, their arguments seem to be due to how the two view their relationship.

Dorit was vocal about coming into Season 14 without leaving things on the table, which explains why she’s activated and ready to call Kyle out.

That said, Kyle is feigning innocence without giving Dorit the time to state her true feelings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that filming is completed on the season, fans were surprised that they attended Kathy Hilton’s holiday party together.

While we didn’t expect the bickering to last forever, we thought they’d at least do an excellent job concealing any resolution from viewers.

Dorit Kyle and Erika attended Kathy’s party together 👀 #RHOBH that “big” feud is over or was it even real pic.twitter.com/5HuG1RGUrn — The Reality TV Guru (@Realitytvguru13) November 29, 2024

RHOBH fans question the drama between Kyle and Dorit

It’s always nice to have that element of ambiguity because knowing what happens lessens the stakes.

Fans were quick to voice their thoughts about the photos, and the common consensus is that they think this feud has been amplified for the show.

Dorit and Kyle are put on blast. Pic credit: @katxenos/X and @DianeGe36128638/X

One fan pointed out that “Dorit and Kyle have been hanging out a lot in real time,” so there’s no need to hype up their current dynamic on the show.

“Dorit just did it to secure a spot,” the fan reasoned.

Another viewer criticized Kyle, branding her “the shadow producer who owns points in the franchise.”

Kyle is the sole original star of RHOBH on the show, so it makes sense that she’d want the show to remain dramatic.

Ultimately, the show’s legacy is tied to her at this point, and if it falls out of favor with fans, it will reflect badly on her.

Fans have thoughts about the feud. Pic credit: @thedeans_list/X, @Realitytbguru13/X, and @barlowisms/X

Another viewer said that they “doubt” the drama between them was real because “Kyle producers sh** like nobodies business.”

The original poster of the photo fired back at the fan, saying that Dorit is the problem.

“Kyle’s not the one acting to save her job bc she doesn’t have to. Dorit, on the other hand.”

Could Kyle and Dorit have mended fences post-season?

There has been a remarkable difference in Dorit this season, which has been refreshing.

Meanwhile another viewer questioned why anyone could be “team kyle” this season because her “excuse” about Dorit picking Kathy as the “fav sister was pathetic.”

Another fan pointed out that “what we’re watching on TV happened like 7 or 8 months ago.”

The critic pointed out that it is “possible for this to be fabricated,” but it’s also possible “for them to now be in a good enough place to be in the same room, too.”

Could Dorit and Kyle have made up the post-season? Pic credit: @AKA_Albie.

We are still early in the season, so there will likely be many changes in the friend group before the end of the season.

In next week’s episode, the cast goes on a trip, and tensions between Kyle and Dorit reach new heights.

What are your thoughts on the storyline potentially being fabricated?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.