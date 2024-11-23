Dorit Kemsley accuses Kyle Richards of flushing 8 years of friendship ‘down the toilet’ in explosive RHOBH preview

When Kyle Richards indicated earlier this year that she and Dorit Kemsley were never as close as people believed, viewers were stunned.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they’ve been joined at the hip for most of their time on-screen, making everyone think they have a genuine friendship.

It turns out Dorit thought they were as close as the editing led viewers to believe and is ready to blast Kyle for her hurtful comments on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 Episode 2, airing next week.

Thankfully, the episode picks up with the aftermath of the two former friends’ big bust-up in the premiere.

Dorit yells at Kyle that their “history counts” in these situations and that she struggled when the RHOBH OG claimed she “exaggerated” their friendship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“We have so many memories, so many intimate moments,” Dorit said in a confessional.

“It felt like she took eight years of a deep sisterly friendship and flushed it down the toilet.”

It’s quite the analogy, but it does seem like that’s what Kyle did to Dorit because we don’t know the details of what happened between them off-camera.

Kyle and Dorit seemed like great friends for years

That’s the double-edged sword of watching friendships on these shows because it’s always tricky to tell if certain aspects of relationships have been amped up to craft a coherent storyline.

When we returned to their argument at Sutton’s event, Kyle said that she’s had “the hardest two years” of her life and asks her friend for a “little f**king grace.”

But Dorit is done playing games and says, “Grace time is over” because they no longer have “a friendship.”

Indeed, Kyle has had a rough couple of years amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky and the continued questions about her alleged relationship with country music singer Morgan Wade.

Dorit returned to her confessional to say that she’s no longer keeping her “mouth shut about” their friendship woes before sharing that she “doesn’t give a f**k.”

It’s refreshing to see this activated Dorit because, for far too long, she and Kyle acted like they were best friends.

Dorit is delivering some excellent scenes this season

There were pre-season questions about whether Dorit would secure a full-time contract, but it’s clear that she’s ready to put on a show this season.

Viewers are already enjoying the change in dynamic, but it’s still very early on.

We’ll have to wait to see where the season settles and if it continues delivering great drama.

What are your thoughts on Dorit vs. Kyle so far? Do you think it’s a necessary feud?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.